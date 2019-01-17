17/01/2019 11:45:00

Unitil Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (www.unitil.com) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter 2018 earnings before the market opens on January 31, 2019 and will host its quarterly conference call and webcast later that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to review the results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s website on the Investors page at www.unitil.com/investors.

Interested parties may access the conference call by calling toll-free (844) 348-3793 or internationally (614) 999-9310 and entering conference ID 7583404. A recording of the call will be available for one week by calling toll-free (855) 859-2056 or internationally (404) 537-3406 and entering conference ID 7583404. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at www.unitil.com/investors.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 105,600 electric customers and 82,700 natural gas customers. Other subsidiaries include Usource, Unitil’s non-regulated business segment. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact:

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations

Phone: 603-773-6504

Email:  diggins@unitil.com 

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations

Phone: 603-773-6404

Email:  omeara@unitil.com

