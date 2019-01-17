17/01/2019 20:56:26

Universal Aviation Maldives to enhance private jet experience in the Maldives

MALÉ, Maldives, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Aviation and Inner Maldives Holidays celebrated the official grand opening of its joint venture business aviation ground support location, Universal Aviation Maldives, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by clients, partners, and local officials.

“The Maldives are a popular but potentially challenging destination for our clients, so it was important for us to identify a partner in Inner Maldives that will not only reduce our customers' risk and stress on the ground but provide them with an unforgettable experience through pro-active trip management, versus relying solely on third-parties,” said Greg Evans, Chairman, Universal. “Universal aviation Maldives will raise the bar for the private jet departure and landing experience so that it matches the luxury experience at local resorts.”

Universal Aviation Maldives

is headquartered at Velana International Airport (VRMM). The location’s main operation is located at the island of Malé, but it also provides supervisory services at all airports throughout the Maldives – including Gan International Airport (VRMG), Maamigili Airport (VRMV) and Hanimaadhoo International Airport (VRMH).

“Tourism is a major reason for much of the corporate jet aviation traffic to the Maldives,” said Abdulla Ghiyas, Managing Director, Universal Aviation Maldives. “Our team members are trained to Universal Aviation’s ground support standards, but are also experts in local tourism and can help arrange discounts for crews on local hotels, air transport, and tours.”

“Universal Aviation Maldives will support local business aviation traffic but just as importantly will be a local advocate for the industry in the Maldives,” said Charlie Mularski, Senior Vice President, International, Universal. “Our team will work closely with the Maldives government to identify opportunities to drive traffic, and improve infrastructure and access while also benefiting the local economy.”

Universal Aviation is the worldwide ground support division of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. Inner Maldives Holidays is a multi-award winning travel company providing tourism and travel services to the booming tourism industry in the Maldives since 1998. Universal Aviation Maldives is Universal Aviation’s eighth location in the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information on Universal Aviation Maldives, visit www.universalaviation.aero/maldives.

About Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

You're counted on to make every trip a success, but you don’t have to do it alone. Reduce your operating risk and stress by accessing a global community of resources dedicated to helping you prepare for unforeseen events, navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment, and manage your stakeholders’ expectations. Keep your organization moving and ensure mission success with complete and customized trip management services – coordinated through your dedicated trip support team, or online and on your Apple® iPad® via uvGO. For more information, contact worldwide sales at +1 (800) 231-5600 ext. 3300 (North America) or +1 (713) 944-1622 ext. 3300 (Worldwide).

Apple and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. is not endorsed, sponsored, affiliated with or otherwise authorized by Apple Inc.

Media Contact:

Louis Smyth

+1 (713) 306-3269

lsmyth@univ-wea.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04a7f698-e41d-4df2-8630-ae60344d3222

uwa_pref_4cp_large copy.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12:14
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
28
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15
13 Jan
NOVO-B
Har hørt en lille fugl synge om, at en korrektion (måske) er ved at være afviklet efter 20% fald i f..
15
11 Jan
VELO
Denne tråd udartede sig trist – og meget lidt VELO-agtig!  VELO-trådene har gennem længere tid udmær..
14
11 Jan
DANSKE
Der er to synspunkter som er gået igen i debatten herinde de sidste par døgn.    Dansk Bank's ledel..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)
2
Publication in ImmunoHorizons Highlights the Role of IL-27 in Upregulation of Multiple Checkpoint Proteins
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
4
Precision Therapeutics’ Skyline Medical Division Significantly Expands Footprint in New England With Sale of Six STREAMWAY Systems to Yale University Ambulatory Outpatient Surgical Center
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DBV Technologies S.A. - DBVT

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:05
Clarus’ Sierra Bullets Introduces Ammunition for 2019
21:05
EVO Payments to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results
21:05
Sunesis Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Preferred Stock
21:05
Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
21:05
Endurance International Group to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 7, 2019
21:03
Telenav Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Call and Webcast Scheduled for February 7, 2019
21:03
Hub Group, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
21:02
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc.
21:01
Gulfport Energy Corporation Announces 2019 Capital Budget and New $400 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 January 2019 21:22:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-17 22:22:29 - 2019-01-17 21:22:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY