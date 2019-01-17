Universal Aviation Maldives to enhance private jet experience in the Maldives

MALÉ, Maldives, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Aviation and Inner Maldives Holidays celebrated the official grand opening of its joint venture business aviation ground support location, Universal Aviation Maldives, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by clients, partners, and local officials.

“The Maldives are a popular but potentially challenging destination for our clients, so it was important for us to identify a partner in Inner Maldives that will not only reduce our customers' risk and stress on the ground but provide them with an unforgettable experience through pro-active trip management, versus relying solely on third-parties,” said Greg Evans, Chairman, Universal. “Universal aviation Maldives will raise the bar for the private jet departure and landing experience so that it matches the luxury experience at local resorts.”

Universal Aviation Maldives is headquartered at Velana International Airport (VRMM). The location’s main operation is located at the island of Malé, but it also provides supervisory services at all airports throughout the Maldives – including Gan International Airport (VRMG), Maamigili Airport (VRMV) and Hanimaadhoo International Airport (VRMH).

“Tourism is a major reason for much of the corporate jet aviation traffic to the Maldives,” said Abdulla Ghiyas, Managing Director, Universal Aviation Maldives. “Our team members are trained to Universal Aviation’s ground support standards, but are also experts in local tourism and can help arrange discounts for crews on local hotels, air transport, and tours.”

“Universal Aviation Maldives will support local business aviation traffic but just as importantly will be a local advocate for the industry in the Maldives,” said Charlie Mularski, Senior Vice President, International, Universal. “Our team will work closely with the Maldives government to identify opportunities to drive traffic, and improve infrastructure and access while also benefiting the local economy.”

Universal Aviation is the worldwide ground support division of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. Inner Maldives Holidays is a multi-award winning travel company providing tourism and travel services to the booming tourism industry in the Maldives since 1998. Universal Aviation Maldives is Universal Aviation’s eighth location in the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information on Universal Aviation Maldives, visit www.universalaviation.aero/maldives .

About Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

