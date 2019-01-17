Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Related content Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Divi.. Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 F.. Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend ..

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2018 of $19.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.71 compared to $17.0 million and EPS of $0.63 for the third quarter 2018. Third quarter 2018 results include a $585 thousand tax-exempt life insurance policy gain and a $3.5 million loss contingency settlement, which on an aggregate basis reduced EPS $0.07.

"Fourth quarter 2018 net interest income demonstrated continuing improvement as higher market interest rates benefit the yields on our interest-earning loans and securities. Our annualized funding costs were unchanged at 0.04 percent of interest-earning assets due to the predominance of low-cost checking and savings accounts in our deposit portfolio. The annualized net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis rose from 3.00 percent for the third quarter 2018 to 3.06 percent for the fourth quarter 2018. Asset quality remains solid with nonperforming assets totaling only $5.8 million at December 31, 2018,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2018 results generated an annualized 11.7 percent return on average common equity. These results allowed the Board of Directors to approve a $0.40 per share dividend in the fourth quarter 2018 for our shareholders,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income (FTE) was $40.3 million for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $39.5 million for the third quarter 2018 and $37.9 million for the fourth quarter 2017. The annualized net interest margin (FTE) was 3.06 percent for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to 3.00 percent for the third quarter 2018 and 2.96 percent for the fourth quarter 2017. Checking and savings deposits, which are less sensitive to rising interest rates than time deposits, represented ninety-six percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the fourth quarter 2018.

The Company recognized no provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter 2018 given low levels of nonperforming loans and other credit quality attributes.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2018 totaled $11.9 million, compared to $12.5 million for the third quarter 2018, and $20.3 million for the fourth quarter 2017. Noninterest income for the third quarter 2018 included a tax-exempt life insurance policy gain of $585 thousand. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2017 included an $8.0 million gain on the sale of equity securities.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2018 totaled $25.8 million, compared to $29.4 million for the third quarter 2018 and $31.4 million for the fourth quarter 2017. Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2018 included a $3.5 million loss contingency settlement to dismiss a lawsuit. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2017 included a $5.5 million loss contingency to provide refunds of revenue to some customers. Loss contingencies represent estimated liabilities which are subject to revision.

The tax rate (FTE) applied to pre-tax income (FTE) was 27.8 percent for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to 25.0 percent for the third quarter 2018 and 84.5 percent for the fourth quarter 2017. The lower tax rates for 2018 compared to 2017 reflect a reduction in the federal corporate tax rate due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Act”). The Act was signed into law in the fourth quarter 2017, requiring re-measurement of deferred tax assets which resulted in a $12.3 million charge to the fourth quarter 2017 book tax provision. The book tax provisions for the fourth quarter 2018 and third quarter 2018 include tax benefits of $7 thousand and $152 thousand, respectively, for tax deductions from the exercise of employee stock options which exceed related compensation expense recognized in the financial statements.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation

1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Chief Financial Officer

707-863-6840

investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS December 31, 2018 1. Net Income Summary. (in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'18 Q4'17 Change Q3'18 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 40,288 $ 37,918 6.2 % $ 39,498 Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income 11,897 20,300 -41.4 % 12,528 Noninterest Expense 25,787 31,441 -18.0 % 29,366 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 26,398 26,777 -1.4 % 22,660 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 7,343 22,617 n/m 5,667 Net Income $ 19,055 $ 4,160 n/m $ 16,993 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,729 26,384 1.3 % 26,701 Diluted Average Common Shares 26,815 26,538 1.0 % 26,815 Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.71 $ 0.16 n/m $ 0.64 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.71 0.16 n/m 0.63 Return On Assets (a) 1.33 % 0.30 % 1.19 % Return On Common Equity (a) 11.7 % 2.7 % 10.6 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.06 % 2.96 % 3.00 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 49.4 % 54.0 % 56.4 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 0.0 % $ 0.40 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 56 % 250 % 63 % % 12/31'18YTD 12/31'17YTD Change Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 155,410 $ 148,594 4.6 % Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses - (1,900 ) n/m Noninterest Income 48,149 56,628 -15.0 % Noninterest Expense 106,916 107,768 -0.8 % Income Before Taxes (FTE) 96,643 99,354 -2.7 % Income Tax Provision (FTE) 25,079 49,329 n/m Net Income $ 71,564 $ 50,025 n/m Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,649 26,291 1.4 % Diluted Average Common Shares 26,756 26,419 1.3 % Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 2.69 $ 1.90 n/m Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 2.67 1.89 n/m Return On Assets 1.27 % 0.92 % Return On Common Equity 11.3 % 8.4 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 2.98 % 2.95 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 52.5 % 52.5 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 1.60 $ 1.57 1.9 % Common Dividend Payout Ratio 60 % 83 % 2. Net Interest Income. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'18 Q4'17 Change Q3'18 Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 40,802 $ 38,389 6.3 % $ 40,025 Interest Expense 514 471 9.1 % 527 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 40,288 $ 37,918 6.2 % $ 39,498 Average Earning Assets $ 5,270,708 $ 5,112,354 3.1 % $ 5,231,257 Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,691,370 2,701,190 -0.4 % 2,733,670 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 3.10 % 3.00 % 3.04 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.06 % 2.96 % 3.00 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.02 % 2.93 % 2.96 % % 12/31'18YTD 12/31'17YTD Change Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 157,369 $ 150,494 4.6 % Interest Expense 1,959 1,900 3.1 % Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 155,410 $ 148,594 4.6 % Average Earning Assets $ 5,212,635 $ 5,028,373 3.7 % Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,722,149 2,696,399 1.0 % Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) 3.02 % 2.99 % Cost of Funds 0.04 % 0.04 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 2.98 % 2.95 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.07 % 0.07 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) 2.95 % 2.92 % 3. Loans & Other Earning Assets. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q4'18 Q4'17 Change Q3'18 Total Assets $ 5,680,321 $ 5,534,700 2.6 % $ 5,648,004 Total Earning Assets 5,270,708 5,112,354 3.1 % 5,231,257 Total Loans 1,189,744 1,285,748 -7.5 % 1,194,874 Commercial Loans 271,165 327,790 -17.3 % 288,634 Commercial RE Loans 570,059 575,984 -1.0 % 554,081 Consumer Loans 348,520 381,974 -8.8 % 352,159 Total Investment Securities 3,692,951 3,397,149 8.7 % 3,591,637 Equity Securities 1,733 2,675 -35.2 % 1,749 Debt Securities Available For Sale 2,684,431 2,213,379 21.3 % 2,538,837 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 1,006,787 1,181,095 -14.8 % 1,051,051 Total Interest Bearing Cash 388,013 429,457 -9.7 % 444,746 Loans/Deposits 24.2 % 26.7 % 24.4 % % 12/31'18YTD 12/31'17YTD Change Total Assets $ 5,620,618 $ 5,439,682 3.3 % Total Earning Assets 5,212,635 5,028,373 3.7 % Total Loans 1,209,167 1,315,202 -8.1 % Commercial Loans 292,893 339,234 -13.7 % Commercial RE Loans 557,679 567,006 -1.6 % Consumer Loans 358,595 408,962 -12.3 % Total Investment Securities 3,577,597 3,307,137 8.2 % Equity Securities 1,809 2,950 -38.7 % Debt Securities Available For Sale 2,503,356 2,049,506 22.1 % Debt Securities Held To Maturity 1,072,432 1,254,681 -14.5 % Total Interest Bearing Cash 425,871 406,034 4.9 % Loans/Deposits 24.8 % 27.9 % 4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q4'18 Q4'17 Change Q3'18 Total Deposits $ 4,917,901 $ 4,811,035 2.2 % $ 4,893,859 Noninterest Demand 2,280,174 2,172,678 4.9 % 2,223,678 Interest Bearing Transaction 927,676 899,822 3.1 % 935,257 Savings 1,510,358 1,501,872 0.6 % 1,526,100 Time greater than $100K 86,141 106,746 -19.3 % 90,668 Time less than $100K 113,552 129,917 -12.6 % 118,156 Total Short-Term Borrowings 53,643 62,833 -14.6 % 63,489 Shareholders' Equity 646,129 610,200 5.9 % 636,965 Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 46.4 % 45.2 % 45.4 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 95.9 % 95.1 % 95.7 % % 12/31'18YTD 12/31'17YTD Change Total Deposits $ 4,872,081 $ 4,722,250 3.2 % Noninterest Demand 2,209,924 2,095,522 5.5 % Interest Bearing Transaction 928,277 888,116 4.5 % Savings 1,519,375 1,492,725 1.8 % Time greater than $100K 94,919 109,563 -13.4 % Time less than $100K 119,586 136,324 -12.3 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 59,992 69,671 -13.9 % Shareholders' Equity 630,697 596,356 5.8 % Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 45.4 % 44.4 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 95.6 % 94.8 % 5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid. (dollars in thousands) Q4'18 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,270,708 $ 40,802 3.10 % Total Loans (FTE) 1,189,744 14,894 4.97 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 271,165 3,698 5.41 % Commercial RE Loans 570,059 7,607 5.29 % Consumer Loans 348,520 3,589 4.09 % Total Investments (FTE) 3,692,951 23,916 2.59 % Total Interest Bearing Cash 388,013 1,992 2.23 % Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 5,270,708 514 0.04 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,691,370 514 0.08 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,637,727 506 0.08 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 927,676 124 0.05 % Savings 1,510,358 227 0.06 % Time less than $100K 113,552 70 0.24 % Time greater than $100K 86,141 85 0.39 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 53,643 8 0.06 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 40,288 3.06 % Q4'17 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,112,354 $ 38,389 3.00 % Total Loans (FTE) 1,285,748 15,671 4.84 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 327,790 4,168 5.05 % Commercial RE Loans 575,984 8,009 5.52 % Consumer Loans 381,974 3,494 3.63 % Total Investments (FTE) 3,397,149 21,444 2.52 % Total Interest Bearing Cash 429,457 1,274 1.29 % Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 5,112,354 471 0.04 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,701,190 471 0.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,638,357 461 0.07 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 899,822 60 0.03 % Savings 1,501,872 225 0.06 % Time less than $100K 129,917 75 0.23 % Time greater than $100K 106,746 101 0.38 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 62,833 10 0.06 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 37,918 2.96 % 6. Noninterest Income. (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'18 Q4'17 Change Q3'18 Service Charges on Deposits $ 4,496 $ 4,756 -5.5 % $ 4,615 Merchant Processing Services 2,440 2,346 4.0 % 2,464 Debit Card Fees 1,685 1,569 7.3 % 1,656 Other Service Fees 620 620 0.0 % 665 ATM Processing Fees 703 696 1.0 % 687 Trust Fees 737 739 -0.3 % 733 Life Insurance Gains - - n/m 585 Financial Services Commissions 112 155 -28.0 % 132 Equity Securities Gains (Losses) 14 7,955 n/m (16 ) Other Income 1,090 1,464 -25.5 % 1,007 Total Noninterest Income $ 11,897 $ 20,300 -41.4 % $ 12,528 Total Revenue (FTE) $ 52,185 $ 58,218 -10.4 % $ 52,026 Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 22.8 % 34.9 % 24.1 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.37 % Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $ 7.75 $ 8.75 -11.5 % $ 7.73 % 12/31'18YTD 12/31'17YTD Change Service Charges on Deposits $ 18,508 $ 19,612 -5.6 % Merchant Processing Services 9,630 8,426 14.3 % Debit Card Fees 6,643 6,421 3.5 % Other Service Fees 2,567 2,584 -0.7 % ATM Processing Fees 2,752 2,610 5.4 % Trust Fees 2,938 2,875 2.2 % Life Insurance Gains 585 - n/m Financial Services Commissions 499 639 -21.9 % Equity Securities (Losses) Gains (52 ) 7,955 n/m Other Income 4,079 5,506 -25.9 % Total Noninterest Income $ 48,149 $ 56,628 -15.0 % Total Revenue (FTE) $ 203,559 $ 205,222 -0.8 % Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 23.7 % 27.6 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits 0.38 % 0.42 % Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share $ 7.64 $ 7.81 -2.1 % 7. Noninterest Expense. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'18 Q4'17 Change Q3'18 Salaries & Benefits $ 13,055 $ 12,652 3.2 % $ 13,415 Occupancy and Equipment 5,314 4,860 9.3 % 4,809 Loss Contingency (1) - 5,542 n/m 3,500 Outsourced Data Processing 2,299 2,325 -1.1 % 2,292 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 447 755 -40.8 % 451 Professional Fees 565 627 -9.9 % 621 Impairment of Tax Credit Investments - 625 n/m - Courier Service 446 423 5.5 % 448 Other Operating 3,661 3,632 0.8 % 3,830 Total Noninterest Expense $ 25,787 $ 31,441 -18.0 % $ 29,366 Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.94 % 2.44 % 2.23 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 49.4 % 54.0 % 56.4 % % 12/31'18YTD 12/31'17YTD Change Salaries & Benefits $ 53,007 $ 51,519 2.9 % Occupancy and Equipment 19,679 19,430 1.3 % Outsourced Data Processing 9,229 9,035 2.2 % Loss Contingency (1) 3,500 5,542 n/m Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 1,921 3,077 -37.6 % Professional Fees 2,842 2,161 31.5 % Impairment of Tax Credit Investments - 625 n/m Courier Service 1,779 1,732 2.7 % Other Operating 14,959 14,647 2.1 % Total Noninterest Expense $ 106,916 $ 107,768 -0.8 % Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets 2.05 % 2.14 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 52.5 % 52.5 % 8. Allowance for Loan Losses. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'18 Q4'17 Change Q3'18 Average Total Loans $ 1,189,744 $ 1,285,748 -7.5 % $ 1,194,874 Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL) Beginning of Period $ 22,027 $ 23,628 -6.8 % $ 23,040 Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m - Net ALL Losses (676 ) (619 ) n/m (1,013 ) ALL End of Period $ 21,351 $ 23,009 -7.2 % $ 22,027 Net ALL Losses / Gross ALL Losses 44 % 47 % 31 % Net ALL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.34 % % 12/31'18YTD 12/31'17YTD Change Average Total Loans $ 1,209,167 $ 1,315,202 -8.1 % Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL) Beginning of Period $ 23,009 $ 25,954 -11.3 % Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses - (1,900 ) n/m Net ALL Losses (1,658 ) (1,045 ) n/m ALL End of Period $ 21,351 $ 23,009 -7.2 % Net ALL Losses / Gross ALL Losses 66 % 82 % Net ALL Losses / Avg. Total Loans 0.14 % 0.08 % 9. Credit Quality. (dollars in thousands) % 12/31/18 12/31/17 Change 9/30/18 Nonperforming Loans: Nonperforming Nonaccrual $ 998 $ 1,641 -39.2 % $ 1,611 Performing Nonaccrual 3,870 4,285 -9.7 % 3,870 Total Nonaccrual Loans 4,868 5,926 -17.9 % 5,481 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 551 531 3.8 % 361 Total 5,419 6,457 -16.1 % 5,842 Repossessed Loan Collateral 350 1,426 -75.5 % 620 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,769 $ 7,883 -26.8 % $ 6,462 Total Loans Outstanding $ 1,207,202 $ 1,287,982 -6.3 % $ 1,196,955 Total Assets $ 5,568,526 $ 5,513,046 1.0 % $ 5,529,463 Loans: Allowance for Loan Losses $ 21,351 $ 23,009 -7.2 % $ 22,027 Allowance/Loans 1.77 % 1.79 % 1.84 % Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 10. Capital. (in thousands, except per-share amounts) % 12/31/18 12/31/17 Change 9/30/18 Shareholders' Equity $ 615,591 $ 590,239 4.3 % $ 592,591 Total Assets 5,568,526 5,513,046 1.0 % 5,529,463 Shareholders' Equity/ Total Assets 11.05 % 10.71 % 10.72 % Shareholders' Equity/ Total Loans 50.99 % 45.83 % 49.51 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 9.04 % 8.63 % 8.67 % Common Shares Outstanding 26,730 26,425 1.2 % 26,727 Common Equity Per Share $ 23.03 $ 22.34 3.1 % $ 22.17 Market Value Per Common Share $ 55.68 $ 59.55 -6.5 % $ 60.16 Share Repurchase Programs (shares in thousands) % Q4'18 Q4'17 Change Q3'18 Total Shares Repurchased - - n/m - Average Repurchase Price $ - $ - n/m $ - Net Shares Issued (3 ) (106 ) n/m (78 ) % 12/31'18YTD 12/31'17YTD Change Total Shares Repurchased 9 6 n/m Average Repurchase Price $ 58.46 $ 56.51 n/m Net Shares Issued (305 ) (518 ) n/m 11. Period-End Balance Sheets. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) % 12/31/18 12/31/17 Change 9/30/18 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 420,284 $ 575,002 -26.9 % $ 522,660 Investment Securities: Equity Securities 1,747 1,800 -2.9 % 1,734 Debt Securities Available For Sale 2,654,670 2,191,707 21.1 % 2,478,908 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 984,609 1,158,864 -15.0 % 1,025,699 Loans 1,207,202 1,287,982 -6.3 % 1,196,955 Allowance For Loan Losses (21,351 ) (23,009 ) -7.2 % (22,027 ) Total Loans, net 1,185,851 1,264,973 -6.3 % 1,174,928 Other Real Estate Owned 350 1,426 -75.5 % 620 Premises and Equipment, net 34,507 35,301 -2.3 % 35,391 Identifiable Intangibles, net 1,929 3,850 -49.9 % 2,376 Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0 % 121,673 Other Assets 162,906 158,450 2.8 % 165,474 Total Assets $ 5,568,526 $ 5,513,046 1.0 % $ 5,529,463 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest Bearing $ 2,243,251 $ 2,197,526 2.1 % $ 2,211,028 Interest-Bearing Transaction 929,346 904,245 2.8 % 909,954 Savings 1,498,991 1,494,024 0.3 % 1,510,015 Time 195,251 231,818 -15.8 % 204,840 Total Deposits 4,866,839 4,827,613 0.8 % 4,835,837 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 51,247 58,471 -12.4 % 61,756 Other Liabilities 34,849 36,723 -5.1 % 39,279 Total Liabilities 4,952,935 4,922,807 0.6 % 4,936,872 Shareholders' Equity: Common Equity: Paid-In Capital 449,746 433,267 3.8 % 449,180 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (39,996 ) (16,832 ) n/m (54,066 ) Retained Earnings 205,841 173,804 18.4 % 197,477 Total Shareholders' Equity 615,591 590,239 4.3 % 592,591 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,568,526 $ 5,513,046 1.0 % $ 5,529,463 12. Income Statements. (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'18 Q4'17 Change Q3'18 Interest & Fee Income: Loans $ 14,783 $ 15,410 -4.1 % $ 14,593 Investment Securities: Equity Securities 98 79 24.1 % 85 Debt Securities Available for Sale 16,865 12,280 37.3 % 15,644 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 5,710 6,435 -11.3 % 5,931 Interest Bearing Cash 1,992 1,274 56.3 % 2,361 Total Interest & Fee Income 39,448 35,478 11.2 % 38,614 Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 124 60 107.0 % 129 Savings Deposits 227 225 1.0 % 229 Time Deposits 155 176 -12.2 % 160 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 8 10 -13.5 % 9 Total Interest Expense 514 471 9.1 % 527 Net Interest Income 38,934 35,007 11.2 % 38,087 Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income: Service Charges 4,496 4,756 -5.5 % 4,615 Merchant Processing Services 2,440 2,346 4.0 % 2,464 Debit Card Fees 1,685 1,569 7.3 % 1,656 Other Service Fees 620 620 0.0 % 665 ATM Processing Fees 703 696 1.0 % 687 Trust Fees 737 739 -0.3 % 733 Life Insurance Gains - - n/m 585 Financial Services Commissions 112 155 -28.0 % 132 Equity Securities Gains (Losses) 14 7,955 n/m (16 ) Other 1,090 1,464 -25.5 % 1,007 Total Noninterest Income 11,897 20,300 -41.4 % 12,528 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 13,055 12,652 3.2 % 13,415 Occupancy and Equipment 5,314 4,860 9.3 % 4,809 Loss Contingency (1) - 5,542 n/m 3,500 Outsourced Data Processing 2,299 2,325 -1.1 % 2,292 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 447 755 -40.8 % 451 Professional Fees 565 627 -9.9 % 621 Impairment of Tax Credit Investments - 625 n/m - Courier Service 446 423 5.5 % 448 Other 3,661 3,632 0.8 % 3,830 Total Noninterest Expense 25,787 31,441 -18.0 % 29,366 Income Before Income Taxes 25,044 23,866 4.9 % 21,249 Income Tax Provision 5,989 19,706 n/m 4,256 Net Income $ 19,055 $ 4,160 n/m $ 16,993 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,729 26,384 1.3 % 26,701 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,815 26,538 1.0 % 26,815 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 0.71 $ 0.16 n/m $ 0.64 Diluted Earnings 0.71 0.16 n/m 0.63 Dividends Paid 0.40 0.40 0.0 % 0.40 % 12/31'18YTD 12/31'17YTD Change Interest & Fee Income: Loans $ 59,030 $ 61,740 -4.4 % Investment Securities: Equity Securities 354 293 20.6 % Debt Securities Available for Sale 60,383 44,371 36.1 % Debt Securities Held to Maturity 24,031 27,432 -12.4 % Interest Bearing Cash 7,925 4,476 77.0 % Total Interest & Fee Income 151,723 138,312 9.7 % Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 373 233 59.8 % Savings Deposits 902 890 1.3 % Time Deposits 647 733 -11.6 % Short-Term Borrowed Funds 37 44 -16.5 % Total Interest Expense 1,959 1,900 3.1 % Net Interest Income 149,764 136,412 9.8 % Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses - (1,900 ) n/m Noninterest Income: Service Charges 18,508 19,612 -5.6 % Merchant Processing Services 9,630 8,426 14.3 % Debit Card Fees 6,643 6,421 3.5 % Other Service Fees 2,567 2,584 -0.7 % ATM Processing Fees 2,752 2,610 5.4 % Trust Fees 2,938 2,875 2.2 % Life Insurance Gains 585 - n/m Financial Services Commissions 499 639 -21.9 % Equity Securities (Losses) Gains (52 ) 7,955 n/m Other 4,079 5,506 -25.9 % Total Noninterest Income 48,149 56,628 -15.0 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 53,007 51,519 2.9 % Occupancy and Equipment 19,679 19,430 1.3 % Outsourced Data Processing 9,229 9,035 2.2 % Loss Contingency (1) 3,500 5,542 n/m Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 1,921 3,077 -37.6 % Professional Fees 2,842 2,161 31.5 % Impairment of Tax Credit Investments - 625 n/m Courier Service 1,779 1,732 2.7 % Other 14,959 14,647 2.1 % Total Noninterest Expense 106,916 107,768 -0.8 % Income Before Income Taxes 90,997 87,172 4.4 % Income Tax Provision 19,433 37,147 n/m Net Income $ 71,564 $ 50,025 43.1 % Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,649 26,291 1.4 % Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,756 26,419 1.3 % Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 2.69 $ 1.90 n/m Diluted Earnings 2.67 1.89 n/m Dividends Paid 1.60 1.57 1.9 % Footnotes and Abbreviations: (1) In 2018, the Company achieved a mediated settlement to dismiss a lawsuit and recorded an estimated loss contingency. In 2017, the amount recorded represents the Company's estimated refunds to customers of revenue recognized in prior years. The amount of these loss contingencies remains subject to revision until paid. Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. (a) Annualized