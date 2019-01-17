Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2018 of $19.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.71 compared to $17.0 million and EPS of $0.63 for the third quarter 2018. Third quarter 2018 results include a $585 thousand tax-exempt life insurance policy gain and a $3.5 million loss contingency settlement, which on an aggregate basis reduced EPS $0.07.
"Fourth quarter 2018 net interest income demonstrated continuing improvement as higher market interest rates benefit the yields on our interest-earning loans and securities. Our annualized funding costs were unchanged at 0.04 percent of interest-earning assets due to the predominance of low-cost checking and savings accounts in our deposit portfolio. The annualized net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis rose from 3.00 percent for the third quarter 2018 to 3.06 percent for the fourth quarter 2018. Asset quality remains solid with nonperforming assets totaling only $5.8 million at December 31, 2018,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2018 results generated an annualized 11.7 percent return on average common equity. These results allowed the Board of Directors to approve a $0.40 per share dividend in the fourth quarter 2018 for our shareholders,” concluded Payne.
Net interest income (FTE) was $40.3 million for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $39.5 million for the third quarter 2018 and $37.9 million for the fourth quarter 2017. The annualized net interest margin (FTE) was 3.06 percent for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to 3.00 percent for the third quarter 2018 and 2.96 percent for the fourth quarter 2017. Checking and savings deposits, which are less sensitive to rising interest rates than time deposits, represented ninety-six percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the fourth quarter 2018.
The Company recognized no provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter 2018 given low levels of nonperforming loans and other credit quality attributes.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2018 totaled $11.9 million, compared to $12.5 million for the third quarter 2018, and $20.3 million for the fourth quarter 2017. Noninterest income for the third quarter 2018 included a tax-exempt life insurance policy gain of $585 thousand. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2017 included an $8.0 million gain on the sale of equity securities.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2018 totaled $25.8 million, compared to $29.4 million for the third quarter 2018 and $31.4 million for the fourth quarter 2017. Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2018 included a $3.5 million loss contingency settlement to dismiss a lawsuit. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2017 included a $5.5 million loss contingency to provide refunds of revenue to some customers. Loss contingencies represent estimated liabilities which are subject to revision.
The tax rate (FTE) applied to pre-tax income (FTE) was 27.8 percent for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to 25.0 percent for the third quarter 2018 and 84.5 percent for the fourth quarter 2017. The lower tax rates for 2018 compared to 2017 reflect a reduction in the federal corporate tax rate due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Act”). The Act was signed into law in the fourth quarter 2017, requiring re-measurement of deferred tax assets which resulted in a $12.3 million charge to the fourth quarter 2017 book tax provision. The book tax provisions for the fourth quarter 2018 and third quarter 2018 include tax benefits of $7 thousand and $152 thousand, respectively, for tax deductions from the exercise of employee stock options which exceed related compensation expense recognized in the financial statements.
Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Chief Financial Officer
The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.
|
|
|
|
|
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Net Income Summary.
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Q4'18
Q4'17
Change
Q3'18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
40,288
|
$
37,918
|
|6.2
|%
$
39,498
|
|
Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses
|
-
|
|
-
|
|n/m
|
|
-
|
|
Noninterest Income
|
11,897
|
|
20,300
|
|-41.4
|%
|
12,528
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
25,787
|
|
31,441
|
|-18.0
|%
|
29,366
|
|
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
|
26,398
|
|
26,777
|
|-1.4
|%
|
22,660
|
|
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
|
7,343
|
|
22,617
|
|n/m
|
|
5,667
|
|
Net Income
$
19,055
|
$
4,160
|
|n/m
|
$
16,993
|
|
|
|
Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
26,729
|
|
26,384
|
|1.3
|%
|
26,701
|
|
Diluted Average Common Shares
|
26,815
|
|
26,538
|
|1.0
|%
|
26,815
|
|
|
|
Operating Ratios:
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.71
|
$
0.16
|
|n/m
|
$
0.64
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
0.71
|
|
0.16
|
|n/m
|
|
0.63
|
|
Return On Assets (a)
|
1.33
%
|
0.30
%
|
|
1.19
%
|
Return On Common Equity (a)
|
11.7
%
|
2.7
%
|
|
10.6
%
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|
3.06
%
|
2.96
%
|
|
3.00
%
|
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
|
49.4
%
|
54.0
%
|
|
56.4
%
|
|
|
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
$
0.40
|
$
0.40
|
|0.0
|%
$
0.40
|
|
Common Dividend Payout Ratio
|
56
%
|
250
%
|
|
63
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
12/31'18YTD
12/31'17YTD
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
155,410
|
$
148,594
|
|4.6
|%
|
|
|
Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses
|
-
|
|
(1,900
)
|n/m
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Income
|
48,149
|
|
56,628
|
|-15.0
|%
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
106,916
|
|
107,768
|
|-0.8
|%
|
|
|
Income Before Taxes (FTE)
|
96,643
|
|
99,354
|
|-2.7
|%
|
|
|
Income Tax Provision (FTE)
|
25,079
|
|
49,329
|
|n/m
|
|
|
|
Net Income
$
71,564
|
$
50,025
|
|n/m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
26,649
|
|
26,291
|
|1.4
|%
|
|
|
Diluted Average Common Shares
|
26,756
|
|
26,419
|
|1.3
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Ratios:
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
2.69
|
$
1.90
|
|n/m
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
2.67
|
|
1.89
|
|n/m
|
|
|
|
Return On Assets
|
1.27
%
|
0.92
%
|
|
|
|
Return On Common Equity
|
11.3
%
|
8.4
%
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|
2.98
%
|
2.95
%
|
|
|
|
Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
|
52.5
%
|
52.5
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends Paid Per Common Share
$
1.60
|
$
1.57
|
|1.9
|%
|
|
|
Common Dividend Payout Ratio
|
60
%
|
83
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Net Interest Income.
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
%
|
Q4'18
Q4'17
Change
Q3'18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
40,802
|
$
38,389
|
|6.3
|%
$
40,025
|
|
Interest Expense
|
514
|
|
471
|
|9.1
|%
|
527
|
|
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
40,288
|
$
37,918
|
|6.2
|%
$
39,498
|
|
|
|
Average Earning Assets
$
5,270,708
|
$
5,112,354
|
|3.1
|%
$
5,231,257
|
|
Average Interest-
|
|
Bearing Liabilities
|
2,691,370
|
|
2,701,190
|
|-0.4
|%
|
2,733,670
|
|
|
|
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)
|
3.10
%
|
3.00
%
|
|
3.04
%
|
Cost of Funds (a)
|
0.04
%
|
0.04
%
|
|
0.04
%
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|
3.06
%
|
2.96
%
|
|
3.00
%
|
Interest Expense/
|
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)
|
0.08
%
|
0.07
%
|
|
0.08
%
|
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
|
3.02
%
|
2.93
%
|
|
2.96
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
12/31'18YTD
12/31'17YTD
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
157,369
|
$
150,494
|
|4.6
|%
|
Interest Expense
|
1,959
|
|
1,900
|
|3.1
|%
|
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
$
155,410
|
$
148,594
|
|4.6
|%
|
|
|
Average Earning Assets
$
5,212,635
|
$
5,028,373
|
|3.7
|%
|
Average Interest-
|
|
Bearing Liabilities
|
2,722,149
|
|
2,696,399
|
|1.0
|%
|
|
|
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE)
|
3.02
%
|
2.99
%
|
|
Cost of Funds
|
0.04
%
|
0.04
%
|
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|
2.98
%
|
2.95
%
|
|
Interest Expense/
|
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
0.07
%
|
0.07
%
|
|
Net Interest Spread (FTE)
|
2.95
%
|
2.92
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
|
|
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|
%
|
Q4'18
Q4'17
Change
Q3'18
Total Assets
$
5,680,321
|
$
5,534,700
|
|2.6
|%
$
5,648,004
|
|
Total Earning Assets
|
5,270,708
|
|
5,112,354
|
|3.1
|%
|
5,231,257
|
|
Total Loans
|
1,189,744
|
|
1,285,748
|
|-7.5
|%
|
1,194,874
|
|
Commercial Loans
|
271,165
|
|
327,790
|
|-17.3
|%
|
288,634
|
|
Commercial RE Loans
|
570,059
|
|
575,984
|
|-1.0
|%
|
554,081
|
|
Consumer Loans
|
348,520
|
|
381,974
|
|-8.8
|%
|
352,159
|
|
Total Investment Securities
|
3,692,951
|
|
3,397,149
|
|8.7
|%
|
3,591,637
|
|
Equity Securities
|
1,733
|
|
2,675
|
|-35.2
|%
|
1,749
|
|
Debt Securities Available For Sale
|
2,684,431
|
|
2,213,379
|
|21.3
|%
|
2,538,837
|
|
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
|
1,006,787
|
|
1,181,095
|
|-14.8
|%
|
1,051,051
|
|
Total Interest Bearing Cash
|
388,013
|
|
429,457
|
|-9.7
|%
|
444,746
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans/Deposits
|
24.2
%
|
26.7
%
|
|
24.4
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
12/31'18YTD
12/31'17YTD
Change
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
$
5,620,618
|
$
5,439,682
|
|3.3
|%
|
|
Total Earning Assets
|
5,212,635
|
|
5,028,373
|
|3.7
|%
|
|
Total Loans
|
1,209,167
|
|
1,315,202
|
|-8.1
|%
|
|
Commercial Loans
|
292,893
|
|
339,234
|
|-13.7
|%
|
|
Commercial RE Loans
|
557,679
|
|
567,006
|
|-1.6
|%
|
|
Consumer Loans
|
358,595
|
|
408,962
|
|-12.3
|%
|
|
Total Investment Securities
|
3,577,597
|
|
3,307,137
|
|8.2
|%
|
|
Equity Securities
|
1,809
|
|
2,950
|
|-38.7
|%
|
|
Debt Securities Available For Sale
|
2,503,356
|
|
2,049,506
|
|22.1
|%
|
|
Debt Securities Held To Maturity
|
1,072,432
|
|
1,254,681
|
|-14.5
|%
|
|
Total Interest Bearing Cash
|
425,871
|
|
406,034
|
|4.9
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans/Deposits
|
24.8
%
|
27.9
%
|
|
|
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
|
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|
%
|
Q4'18
Q4'17
Change
Q3'18
Total Deposits
$
4,917,901
|
$
4,811,035
|
|2.2
|%
$
4,893,859
|
|
Noninterest Demand
|
2,280,174
|
|
2,172,678
|
|4.9
|%
|
2,223,678
|
|
Interest Bearing Transaction
|
927,676
|
|
899,822
|
|3.1
|%
|
935,257
|
|
Savings
|
1,510,358
|
|
1,501,872
|
|0.6
|%
|
1,526,100
|
|
Time greater than $100K
|
86,141
|
|
106,746
|
|-19.3
|%
|
90,668
|
|
Time less than $100K
|
113,552
|
|
129,917
|
|-12.6
|%
|
118,156
|
|
Total Short-Term Borrowings
|
53,643
|
|
62,833
|
|-14.6
|%
|
63,489
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
646,129
|
|
610,200
|
|5.9
|%
|
636,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand Deposits/
|
|
Total Deposits
|
46.4
%
|
45.2
%
|
|
45.4
%
|
Transaction & Savings
|
|
Deposits / Total Deposits
|
95.9
%
|
95.1
%
|
|
95.7
%
|
|
|
%
|
12/31'18YTD
12/31'17YTD
Change
|
|
Total Deposits
$
4,872,081
|
$
4,722,250
|
|3.2
|%
|
Noninterest Demand
|
2,209,924
|
|
2,095,522
|
|5.5
|%
|
Interest Bearing Transaction
|
928,277
|
|
888,116
|
|4.5
|%
|
Savings
|
1,519,375
|
|
1,492,725
|
|1.8
|%
|
Time greater than $100K
|
94,919
|
|
109,563
|
|-13.4
|%
|
Time less than $100K
|
119,586
|
|
136,324
|
|-12.3
|%
|
Total Short-Term Borrowings
|
59,992
|
|
69,671
|
|-13.9
|%
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
630,697
|
|
596,356
|
|5.8
|%
|
|
|
Demand Deposits/
|
|
Total Deposits
|
45.4
%
|
44.4
%
|
Transaction & Savings
|
Deposits / Total Deposits
|
95.6
%
|
94.8
%
|
|
|
|
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Q4'18
|
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
|
Volume
Expense
Rate
|
|
|
|
Interest & Fee Income Earned
|
|
|
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$
5,270,708
|
$
40,802
|
3.10
%
|
Total Loans (FTE)
|
1,189,744
|
|
14,894
|
4.97
%
|
Commercial Loans (FTE)
|
271,165
|
|
3,698
|
5.41
%
|
Commercial RE Loans
|
570,059
|
|
7,607
|
5.29
%
|
Consumer Loans
|
348,520
|
|
3,589
|
4.09
%
|
Total Investments (FTE)
|
3,692,951
|
|
23,916
|
2.59
%
|
Total Interest Bearing Cash
|
388,013
|
|
1,992
|
2.23
%
|
|
Interest Expense Paid
|
Total Earning Assets
|
5,270,708
|
|
514
|
0.04
%
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
2,691,370
|
|
514
|
0.08
%
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
2,637,727
|
|
506
|
0.08
%
|
Interest-Bearing Transaction
|
927,676
|
|
124
|
0.05
%
|
Savings
|
1,510,358
|
|
227
|
0.06
%
|
Time less than $100K
|
113,552
|
|
70
|
0.24
%
|
Time greater than $100K
|
86,141
|
|
85
|
0.39
%
|
Total Short-Term Borrowings
|
53,643
|
|
8
|
0.06
%
|
|
Net Interest Income and
|
|
|
Margin (FTE)
$
40,288
|
3.06
%
|
|
|
|
Q4'17
|
Average
Income/
Yield (a) /
|
Volume
Expense
Rate
|
|
Interest & Fee Income Earned
|
Total Earning Assets (FTE)
$
5,112,354
|
$
38,389
|
3.00
%
|
Total Loans (FTE)
|
1,285,748
|
|
15,671
|
4.84
%
|
Commercial Loans (FTE)
|
327,790
|
|
4,168
|
5.05
%
|
Commercial RE Loans
|
575,984
|
|
8,009
|
5.52
%
|
Consumer Loans
|
381,974
|
|
3,494
|
3.63
%
|
Total Investments (FTE)
|
3,397,149
|
|
21,444
|
2.52
%
|
Total Interest Bearing Cash
|
429,457
|
|
1,274
|
1.29
%
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense Paid
|
|
|
Total Earning Assets
|
5,112,354
|
|
471
|
0.04
%
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
2,701,190
|
|
471
|
0.07
%
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
2,638,357
|
|
461
|
0.07
%
|
Interest-Bearing Transaction
|
899,822
|
|
60
|
0.03
%
|
Savings
|
1,501,872
|
|
225
|
0.06
%
|
Time less than $100K
|
129,917
|
|
75
|
0.23
%
|
Time greater than $100K
|
106,746
|
|
101
|
0.38
%
|
Total Short-Term Borrowings
|
62,833
|
|
10
|
0.06
%
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income and
|
|
|
Margin (FTE)
|
$
37,918
|
2.96
%
|
|
|
6. Noninterest Income.
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
|
|
%
|
Q4'18
Q4'17
Change
Q3'18
|
|
|
|
|
Service Charges on Deposits
$
4,496
|
$
4,756
|
|-5.5
|%
$
4,615
|
|
Merchant Processing Services
|
2,440
|
|
2,346
|
|4.0
|%
|
2,464
|
|
Debit Card Fees
|
1,685
|
|
1,569
|
|7.3
|%
|
1,656
|
|
Other Service Fees
|
620
|
|
620
|
|0.0
|%
|
665
|
|
ATM Processing Fees
|
703
|
|
696
|
|1.0
|%
|
687
|
|
Trust Fees
|
737
|
|
739
|
|-0.3
|%
|
733
|
|
Life Insurance Gains
|
-
|
|
-
|
| n/m
|
|
585
|
|
Financial Services Commissions
|
112
|
|
155
|
|-28.0
|%
|
132
|
|
Equity Securities Gains (Losses)
|
14
|
|
7,955
|
|n/m
|
|
(16
)
|
Other Income
|
1,090
|
|
1,464
|
|-25.5
|%
|
1,007
|
|
Total Noninterest Income
$
11,897
|
$
20,300
|
|-41.4
|%
$
12,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue (FTE)
$
52,185
|
$
58,218
|
|-10.4
|%
$
52,026
|
|
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
|
22.8
%
|
34.9
%
|
|
24.1
%
|
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)
|
0.36
%
|
0.39
%
|
|
0.37
%
|
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.
|
|
|
|
|
Common Share (a)
$
7.75
|
$
8.75
|
|-11.5
|%
$
7.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
12/31'18YTD
12/31'17YTD
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Service Charges on Deposits
$
18,508
|
$
19,612
|
|-5.6
|%
|
Merchant Processing Services
|
9,630
|
|
8,426
|
|14.3
|%
|
Debit Card Fees
|
6,643
|
|
6,421
|
|3.5
|%
|
Other Service Fees
|
2,567
|
|
2,584
|
|-0.7
|%
|
ATM Processing Fees
|
2,752
|
|
2,610
|
|5.4
|%
|
Trust Fees
|
2,938
|
|
2,875
|
|2.2
|%
|
Life Insurance Gains
|
585
|
|
-
|
| n/m
|
|
Financial Services Commissions
|
499
|
|
639
|
|-21.9
|%
|
Equity Securities (Losses) Gains
|
(52
)
|
7,955
|
|n/m
|
|
Other Income
|
4,079
|
|
5,506
|
|-25.9
|%
|
Total Noninterest Income
$
48,149
|
$
56,628
|
|-15.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue (FTE)
$
203,559
|
$
205,222
|
|-0.8
|%
|
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
|
23.7
%
|
27.6
%
|
|
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits
|
0.38
%
|
0.42
%
|
|
Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.
|
|
|
|
Common Share
$
7.64
|
$
7.81
|
|-2.1
|%
|
|
|
7. Noninterest Expense.
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
%
|
Q4'18
Q4'17
Change
Q3'18
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries & Benefits
$
13,055
|
$
12,652
|
|3.2
|%
$
13,415
|
|
Occupancy and Equipment
|
5,314
|
|
4,860
|
|9.3
|%
|
4,809
|
|
Loss Contingency (1)
|
-
|
|
5,542
|
|n/m
|
|
3,500
|
|
Outsourced Data Processing
|
2,299
|
|
2,325
|
|-1.1
|%
|
2,292
|
|
Amortization of
|
|
Identifiable Intangibles
|
447
|
|
755
|
|-40.8
|%
|
451
|
|
Professional Fees
|
565
|
|
627
|
|-9.9
|%
|
621
|
|
Impairment of Tax Credit Investments
|
-
|
|
625
|
|n/m
|
|
-
|
|
Courier Service
|
446
|
|
423
|
|5.5
|%
|
448
|
|
Other Operating
|
3,661
|
|
3,632
|
|0.8
|%
|
3,830
|
|
Total Noninterest Expense
$
25,787
|
$
31,441
|
|-18.0
|%
$
29,366
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense/
|
|
Avg. Earning Assets (a)
|
1.94
%
|
2.44
%
|
|
2.23
%
|
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
|
49.4
%
|
54.0
%
|
|
56.4
%
|
|
|
%
|
12/31'18YTD
12/31'17YTD
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries & Benefits
$
53,007
|
$
51,519
|
|2.9
|%
|
Occupancy and Equipment
|
19,679
|
|
19,430
|
|1.3
|%
|
Outsourced Data Processing
|
9,229
|
|
9,035
|
|2.2
|%
|
Loss Contingency (1)
|
3,500
|
|
5,542
|
|n/m
|
|
Amortization of
|
|
Identifiable Intangibles
|
1,921
|
|
3,077
|
|-37.6
|%
|
Professional Fees
|
2,842
|
|
2,161
|
|31.5
|%
|
Impairment of Tax Credit Investments
|
-
|
|
625
|
|n/m
|
|
Courier Service
|
1,779
|
|
1,732
|
|2.7
|%
|
Other Operating
|
14,959
|
|
14,647
|
|2.1
|%
|
Total Noninterest Expense
$
106,916
|
$
107,768
|
|-0.8
|%
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense/
|
|
Avg. Earning Assets
|
2.05
%
|
2.14
%
|
|
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
|
52.5
%
|
52.5
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Allowance for Loan Losses.
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
%
|
Q4'18
Q4'17
Change
Q3'18
|
|
|
|
|
Average Total Loans
$
1,189,744
|
$
1,285,748
|
|-7.5
|%
$
1,194,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL)
|
|
|
Beginning of Period
$
22,027
|
$
23,628
|
|-6.8
|%
$
23,040
|
|
|
Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses
|
-
|
|
-
|
|n/m
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net ALL Losses
|
(676
)
|
(619
)
|n/m
|
|
(1,013
)
|
|
ALL End of Period
$
21,351
|
$
23,009
|
|-7.2
|%
$
22,027
|
|
|
Net ALL Losses / Gross ALL Losses
|
44
%
|
47
%
|
|
31
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net ALL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a)
|
0.23
%
|
0.19
%
|
|
0.34
%
|
|
%
|
|
12/31'18YTD
12/31'17YTD
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Total Loans
$
1,209,167
|
$
1,315,202
|
|-8.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL)
|
|
|
Beginning of Period
$
23,009
|
$
25,954
|
|-11.3
|%
|
|
Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses
|
-
|
|
(1,900
)
|n/m
|
|
|
Net ALL Losses
|
(1,658
)
|
(1,045
)
|n/m
|
|
|
ALL End of Period
$
21,351
|
$
23,009
|
|-7.2
|%
|
|
Net ALL Losses / Gross ALL Losses
|
66
%
|
82
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net ALL Losses / Avg. Total Loans
|
0.14
%
|
0.08
%
|
|
|
|
|
9. Credit Quality.
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
%
|
12/31/18
12/31/17
Change
9/30/18
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
$
998
|
$
1,641
|
|-39.2
|%
$
1,611
|
|
Performing Nonaccrual
|
3,870
|
|
4,285
|
|-9.7
|%
|
3,870
|
|
Total Nonaccrual Loans
|
4,868
|
|
5,926
|
|-17.9
|%
|
5,481
|
|
90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans
|
551
|
|
531
|
|3.8
|%
|
361
|
|
Total
|
5,419
|
|
6,457
|
|-16.1
|%
|
5,842
|
|
Repossessed Loan Collateral
|
350
|
|
1,426
|
|-75.5
|%
|
620
|
|
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
5,769
|
$
7,883
|
|-26.8
|%
$
6,462
|
|
|
|
Total Loans Outstanding
$
1,207,202
|
$
1,287,982
|
|-6.3
|%
$
1,196,955
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
$
5,568,526
|
$
5,513,046
|
|1.0
|%
$
5,529,463
|
|
|
|
Loans:
|
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
$
21,351
|
$
23,009
|
|-7.2
|%
$
22,027
|
|
Allowance/Loans
|
1.77
%
|
1.79
%
|
|
1.84
%
|
Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans
|
0.45
%
|
0.50
%
|
|
0.49
%
|
|
|
10. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|
|
|
%
|
12/31/18
12/31/17
Change
9/30/18
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
$
615,591
|
$
590,239
|
|4.3
|%
$
592,591
|
|
Total Assets
|
5,568,526
|
|
5,513,046
|
|1.0
|%
|
5,529,463
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity/
|
|
Total Assets
|
11.05
%
|
10.71
%
|
|
10.72
%
|
Shareholders' Equity/
|
|
Total Loans
|
50.99
%
|
45.83
%
|
|
49.51
%
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|
9.04
%
|
8.63
%
|
|
8.67
%
|
Common Shares Outstanding
|
26,730
|
|
26,425
|
|1.2
|%
|
26,727
|
|
Common Equity Per Share
$
23.03
|
$
22.34
|
|3.1
|%
$
22.17
|
|
Market Value Per Common Share
$
55.68
|
$
59.55
|
|-6.5
|%
$
60.16
|
|
|
|
Share Repurchase Programs
|
(shares in thousands)
|
%
|
Q4'18
Q4'17
Change
Q3'18
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shares Repurchased
|
-
|
|
-
|
|n/m
|
|
-
|
|
Average Repurchase Price
$
-
|
$
-
|
|n/m
|
$
-
|
|
Net Shares Issued
|
(3
)
|
(106
)
|n/m
|
|
(78
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
12/31'18YTD
12/31'17YTD
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shares Repurchased
|
9
|
|
6
|
|n/m
|
|
Average Repurchase Price
$
58.46
|
$
56.51
|
|n/m
|
|
Net Shares Issued
|
(305
)
|
(518
)
|n/m
|
|
|
|
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
|
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
%
|
12/31/18
12/31/17
Change
9/30/18
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Due from Banks
$
420,284
|
$
575,002
|
|-26.9
|%
$
522,660
|
|
|
|
Investment Securities:
|
|
Equity Securities
|
1,747
|
|
1,800
|
|-2.9
|%
|
1,734
|
|
Debt Securities Available For Sale
|
2,654,670
|
|
2,191,707
|
|21.1
|%
|
2,478,908
|
|
Debt Securities Held to Maturity
|
984,609
|
|
1,158,864
|
|-15.0
|%
|
1,025,699
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
1,207,202
|
|
1,287,982
|
|-6.3
|%
|
1,196,955
|
|
Allowance For Loan Losses
|
(21,351
)
|
(23,009
)
|-7.2
|%
|
(22,027
)
|
Total Loans, net
|
1,185,851
|
|
1,264,973
|
|-6.3
|%
|
1,174,928
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
350
|
|
1,426
|
|-75.5
|%
|
620
|
|
Premises and Equipment, net
|
34,507
|
|
35,301
|
|-2.3
|%
|
35,391
|
|
Identifiable Intangibles, net
|
1,929
|
|
3,850
|
|-49.9
|%
|
2,376
|
|
Goodwill
|
121,673
|
|
121,673
|
|0.0
|%
|
121,673
|
|
Other Assets
|
162,906
|
|
158,450
|
|2.8
|%
|
165,474
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
$
5,568,526
|
$
5,513,046
|
|1.0
|%
$
5,529,463
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
Noninterest Bearing
$
2,243,251
|
$
2,197,526
|
|2.1
|%
$
2,211,028
|
|
Interest-Bearing Transaction
|
929,346
|
|
904,245
|
|2.8
|%
|
909,954
|
|
Savings
|
1,498,991
|
|
1,494,024
|
|0.3
|%
|
1,510,015
|
|
Time
|
195,251
|
|
231,818
|
|-15.8
|%
|
204,840
|
|
Total Deposits
|
4,866,839
|
|
4,827,613
|
|0.8
|%
|
4,835,837
|
|
|
|
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
|
51,247
|
|
58,471
|
|-12.4
|%
|
61,756
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
34,849
|
|
36,723
|
|-5.1
|%
|
39,279
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
4,952,935
|
|
4,922,807
|
|0.6
|%
|
4,936,872
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
Common Equity:
|
|
Paid-In Capital
|
449,746
|
|
433,267
|
|3.8
|%
|
449,180
|
|
Accumulated Other
|
|
Comprehensive Loss
|
(39,996
)
|
(16,832
)
|n/m
|
|
(54,066
)
|
Retained Earnings
|
205,841
|
|
173,804
|
|18.4
|%
|
197,477
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
615,591
|
|
590,239
|
|4.3
|%
|
592,591
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
$
5,568,526
|
$
5,513,046
|
|1.0
|%
$
5,529,463
|
|
|
|
12. Income Statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Q4'18
Q4'17
Change
Q3'18
|
Interest & Fee Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
$
14,783
|
$
15,410
|
|-4.1
|%
$
14,593
|
|
Investment Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Securities
|
98
|
|
79
|
|24.1
|%
|
85
|
|
Debt Securities Available for Sale
|
16,865
|
|
12,280
|
|37.3
|%
|
15,644
|
|
Debt Securities Held to Maturity
|
5,710
|
|
6,435
|
|-11.3
|%
|
5,931
|
|
Interest Bearing Cash
|
1,992
|
|
1,274
|
|56.3
|%
|
2,361
|
|
Total Interest & Fee Income
|
39,448
|
|
35,478
|
|11.2
|%
|
38,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction Deposits
|
124
|
|
60
|
|107.0
|%
|
129
|
|
Savings Deposits
|
227
|
|
225
|
|1.0
|%
|
229
|
|
Time Deposits
|
155
|
|
176
|
|-12.2
|%
|
160
|
|
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
|
8
|
|
10
|
|-13.5
|%
|
9
|
|
Total Interest Expense
|
514
|
|
471
|
|9.1
|%
|
527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
38,934
|
|
35,007
|
|11.2
|%
|
38,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses
|
-
|
|
-
|
|n/m
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Income:
|
|
|
Service Charges
|
4,496
|
|
4,756
|
|-5.5
|%
|
4,615
|
|
Merchant Processing Services
|
2,440
|
|
2,346
|
|4.0
|%
|
2,464
|
|
Debit Card Fees
|
1,685
|
|
1,569
|
|7.3
|%
|
1,656
|
|
Other Service Fees
|
620
|
|
620
|
|0.0
|%
|
665
|
|
ATM Processing Fees
|
703
|
|
696
|
|1.0
|%
|
687
|
|
Trust Fees
|
737
|
|
739
|
|-0.3
|%
|
733
|
|
Life Insurance Gains
|
-
|
|
-
|
|n/m
|
|
585
|
|
Financial Services Commissions
|
112
|
|
155
|
|-28.0
|%
|
132
|
|
Equity Securities Gains (Losses)
|
14
|
|
7,955
|
|n/m
|
|
(16
)
|
Other
|
1,090
|
|
1,464
|
|-25.5
|%
|
1,007
|
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
11,897
|
|
20,300
|
|-41.4
|%
|
12,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense:
|
|
|
Salaries and
Benefits
|
13,055
|
|
12,652
|
|3.2
|%
|
13,415
|
|
Occupancy and Equipment
|
5,314
|
|
4,860
|
|9.3
|%
|
4,809
|
|
Loss Contingency (1)
|
-
|
|
5,542
|
|n/m
|
|
3,500
|
|
Outsourced Data Processing
|
2,299
|
|
2,325
|
|-1.1
|%
|
2,292
|
|
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
|
447
|
|
755
|
|-40.8
|%
|
451
|
|
Professional Fees
|
565
|
|
627
|
|-9.9
|%
|
621
|
|
Impairment of Tax Credit Investments
|
-
|
|
625
|
|n/m
|
|
-
|
|
Courier Service
|
446
|
|
423
|
|5.5
|%
|
448
|
|
Other
|
3,661
|
|
3,632
|
|0.8
|%
|
3,830
|
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
25,787
|
|
31,441
|
|-18.0
|%
|
29,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
25,044
|
|
23,866
|
|4.9
|%
|
21,249
|
|
Income Tax Provision
|
5,989
|
|
19,706
|
|n/m
|
|
4,256
|
|
Net Income
$
19,055
|
$
4,160
|
|n/m
|
$
16,993
|
|
|
|
|
Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
26,729
|
|
26,384
|
|1.3
|%
|
26,701
|
|
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|
26,815
|
|
26,538
|
|1.0
|%
|
26,815
|
|
|
|
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
|
|
Basic Earnings
$
0.71
|
$
0.16
|
|n/m
|
$
0.64
|
|
Diluted Earnings
|
0.71
|
|
0.16
|
|n/m
|
|
0.63
|
|
Dividends Paid
|
0.40
|
|
0.40
|
|0.0
|%
|
0.40
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
12/31'18YTD
12/31'17YTD
Change
|
|
|
Interest & Fee Income:
|
|
|
|
Loans
$
59,030
|
$
61,740
|
|-4.4
|%
|
|
|
Investment Securities:
|
|
|
|
Equity Securities
|
354
|
|
293
|
|20.6
|%
|
|
|
Debt Securities Available for Sale
|
60,383
|
|
44,371
|
|36.1
|%
|
|
|
Debt Securities Held to Maturity
|
24,031
|
|
27,432
|
|-12.4
|%
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Cash
|
7,925
|
|
4,476
|
|77.0
|%
|
|
|
Total Interest & Fee Income
|
151,723
|
|
138,312
|
|9.7
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
Transaction Deposits
|
373
|
|
233
|
|59.8
|%
|
|
|
Savings Deposits
|
902
|
|
890
|
|1.3
|%
|
|
|
Time Deposits
|
647
|
|
733
|
|-11.6
|%
|
|
|
Short-Term Borrowed Funds
|
37
|
|
44
|
|-16.5
|%
|
|
|
Total Interest Expense
|
1,959
|
|
1,900
|
|3.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
149,764
|
|
136,412
|
|9.8
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses
|
-
|
|
(1,900
)
|n/m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Income:
|
|
|
|
Service Charges
|
18,508
|
|
19,612
|
|-5.6
|%
|
|
|
Merchant Processing Services
|
9,630
|
|
8,426
|
|14.3
|%
|
|
|
Debit Card Fees
|
6,643
|
|
6,421
|
|3.5
|%
|
|
|
Other Service Fees
|
2,567
|
|
2,584
|
|-0.7
|%
|
|
|
ATM Processing Fees
|
2,752
|
|
2,610
|
|5.4
|%
|
|
|
Trust Fees
|
2,938
|
|
2,875
|
|2.2
|%
|
|
|
Life Insurance Gains
|
585
|
|
-
|
|n/m
|
|
|
|
Financial Services Commissions
|
499
|
|
639
|
|-21.9
|%
|
|
|
Equity Securities (Losses) Gains
|
(52
)
|
7,955
|
|n/m
|
|
|
|
Other
|
4,079
|
|
5,506
|
|-25.9
|%
|
|
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
48,149
|
|
56,628
|
|-15.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense:
|
|
|
|
Salaries and
Benefits
|
53,007
|
|
51,519
|
|2.9
|%
|
|
|
Occupancy and Equipment
|
19,679
|
|
19,430
|
|1.3
|%
|
|
|
Outsourced Data Processing
|
9,229
|
|
9,035
|
|2.2
|%
|
|
|
Loss Contingency (1)
|
3,500
|
|
5,542
|
|n/m
|
|
|
|
Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
|
1,921
|
|
3,077
|
|-37.6
|%
|
|
|
Professional Fees
|
2,842
|
|
2,161
|
|31.5
|%
|
|
|
Impairment of Tax Credit Investments
|
-
|
|
625
|
|n/m
|
|
|
|
Courier Service
|
1,779
|
|
1,732
|
|2.7
|%
|
|
|
Other
|
14,959
|
|
14,647
|
|2.1
|%
|
|
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
106,916
|
|
107,768
|
|-0.8
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
90,997
|
|
87,172
|
|4.4
|%
|
|
|
Income Tax Provision
|
19,433
|
|
37,147
|
|n/m
|
|
|
|
Net Income
$
71,564
|
$
50,025
|
|43.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
26,649
|
|
26,291
|
|1.4
|%
|
|
|
Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|
26,756
|
|
26,419
|
|1.3
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings
$
2.69
|
$
1.90
|
|n/m
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings
|
2.67
|
|
1.89
|
|n/m
|
|
|
|
Dividends Paid
|
1.60
|
|
1.57
|
|1.9
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
|
|
|
|
(1) In 2018, the Company achieved a mediated settlement to dismiss a lawsuit and recorded an estimated loss contingency. In 2017, the amount recorded represents the Company's estimated refunds to customers of revenue recognized in prior years. The amount of these loss contingencies remains subject to revision until paid.
|
Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
|
|
|
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate.
Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt.
The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
|
|
|
(a) Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|