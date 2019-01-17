17/01/2019 23:16:13

Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2018 of $19.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.71 compared to $17.0 million and EPS of $0.63 for the third quarter 2018. Third quarter 2018 results include a $585 thousand tax-exempt life insurance policy gain and a $3.5 million loss contingency settlement, which on an aggregate basis reduced EPS $0.07.

"Fourth quarter 2018 net interest income demonstrated continuing improvement as higher market interest rates benefit the yields on our interest-earning loans and securities. Our annualized funding costs were unchanged at 0.04 percent of interest-earning assets due to the predominance of low-cost checking and savings accounts in our deposit portfolio. The annualized net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis rose from 3.00 percent for the third quarter 2018 to 3.06 percent for the fourth quarter 2018. Asset quality remains solid with nonperforming assets totaling only $5.8 million at December 31, 2018,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2018 results generated an annualized 11.7 percent return on average common equity. These results allowed the Board of Directors to approve a $0.40 per share dividend in the fourth quarter 2018 for our shareholders,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income (FTE) was $40.3 million for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $39.5 million for the third quarter 2018 and $37.9 million for the fourth quarter 2017. The annualized net interest margin (FTE) was 3.06 percent for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to 3.00 percent for the third quarter 2018 and 2.96 percent for the fourth quarter 2017. Checking and savings deposits, which are less sensitive to rising interest rates than time deposits, represented ninety-six percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the fourth quarter 2018.

The Company recognized no provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter 2018 given low levels of nonperforming loans and other credit quality attributes.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2018 totaled $11.9 million, compared to $12.5 million for the third quarter 2018, and $20.3 million for the fourth quarter 2017. Noninterest income for the third quarter 2018 included a tax-exempt life insurance policy gain of $585 thousand. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2017 included an $8.0 million gain on the sale of equity securities.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2018 totaled $25.8 million, compared to $29.4 million for the third quarter 2018 and $31.4 million for the fourth quarter 2017. Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2018 included a $3.5 million loss contingency settlement to dismiss a lawsuit. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2017 included a $5.5 million loss contingency to provide refunds of revenue to some customers. Loss contingencies represent estimated liabilities which are subject to revision.

The tax rate (FTE) applied to pre-tax income (FTE) was 27.8 percent for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to 25.0 percent for the third quarter 2018 and 84.5 percent for the fourth quarter 2017. The lower tax rates for 2018 compared to 2017 reflect a reduction in the federal corporate tax rate due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Act”). The Act was signed into law in the fourth quarter 2017, requiring re-measurement of deferred tax assets which resulted in a $12.3 million charge to the fourth quarter 2017 book tax provision. The book tax provisions for the fourth quarter 2018 and third quarter 2018 include tax benefits of $7 thousand and $152 thousand, respectively, for tax deductions from the exercise of employee stock options which exceed related compensation expense recognized in the financial statements.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

     Westamerica Bancorporation

     1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

     Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Chief Financial Officer

     707-863-6840

     investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

     

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2018

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

    

1. Net Income Summary.

 

    
 

 

(in thousands except per-share amounts)

 

  

 

 

%

 

 

  

Q4'18

Q4'17

Change

Q3'18

 

       

 

Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)

$

40,288

 

$

37,918

 6.2%

$

39,498

  

 

Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses

 

 

-

  

 

-

 n/m  

 

-

  

 

Noninterest Income

 

11,897

  

20,300

 -41.4% 

12,528

  

 

Noninterest Expense

 

25,787

  

31,441

 -18.0% 

29,366

  

 

Income Before Taxes (FTE)

 

26,398

  

26,777

 -1.4% 

22,660

  

 

Income Tax Provision (FTE)

 

7,343

  

22,617

 n/m  

5,667

  

 

Net Income

$

19,055

 

$

4,160

 n/m 

$

16,993

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Common Shares Outstanding

 

26,729

  

26,384

 1.3% 

26,701

  

 

Diluted Average Common Shares

 

26,815

  

26,538

 1.0% 

26,815

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

0.71

 

$

0.16

 n/m 

$

0.64

  

 

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

 

0.71

  

0.16

 n/m  

0.63

  

 

Return On Assets (a)

 

1.33

%

 

0.30

%

  

1.19

%

 

 

Return On Common Equity (a)

 

11.7

%

 

2.7

%

  

10.6

%

 

 

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)

 

3.06

%

 

2.96

%

  

3.00

%

 

 

Efficiency Ratio (FTE)

 

49.4

%

 

54.0

%

  

56.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends Paid Per Common Share

$

0.40

 

$

0.40

 0.0%

$

0.40

  

 

Common Dividend Payout Ratio

 

 

 

56

%

 

250

%

  

63

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

%

  
  

12/31'18YTD

12/31'17YTD

Change

  
  

 

 

   
 

Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)

$

155,410

 

$

148,594

 4.6%  
 

Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses

 

 

-

  

 

(1,900

)

n/m   
 

Noninterest Income

 

48,149

  

56,628

 -15.0%  
 

Noninterest Expense

 

106,916

  

107,768

 -0.8%  
 

Income Before Taxes (FTE)

 

96,643

  

99,354

 -2.7%  
 

Income Tax Provision (FTE)

 

25,079

  

49,329

 n/m   
 

Net Income

$

71,564

 

$

50,025

 n/m   
       
 

Average Common Shares Outstanding

 

26,649

  

26,291

 1.4%  
 

Diluted Average Common Shares

 

26,756

  

26,419

 1.3%  
 

 

 

 

   
 

Operating Ratios:

 

 

   
 

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

2.69

 

$

1.90

 n/m   
 

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

 

2.67

  

1.89

 n/m   
 

Return On Assets

 

1.27

%

 

0.92

%

   
 

Return On Common Equity

 

11.3

%

 

8.4

%

   
 

Net Interest Margin (FTE)

 

2.98

%

 

2.95

%

   
 

Efficiency Ratio (FTE)

 

52.5

%

 

52.5

%

   
 

 

 

 

   
 

Dividends Paid Per Common Share

$

1.60

 

$

1.57

 1.9%  
 

Common Dividend Payout Ratio

 

 

 

60

%

 

83

%

   
       

2. Net Interest Income.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

Q4'18

Q4'17

Change

Q3'18

 

 

      

 

Interest and Fee Income (FTE)

$

40,802

 

$

38,389

 6.3%

$

40,025

  

 

Interest Expense

 

514

  

471

 9.1% 

527

  

 

Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)

$

40,288

 

$

37,918

 6.2%

$

39,498

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Earning Assets

$

5,270,708

 

$

5,112,354

 3.1%

$

5,231,257

  

 

Average Interest-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bearing Liabilities

 

2,691,370

  

2,701,190

 -0.4% 

2,733,670

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)

 

3.10

%

 

3.00

%

  

3.04

%

 

 

Cost of Funds (a)

 

0.04

%

 

0.04

%

  

0.04

%

 

 

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)

 

3.06

%

 

2.96

%

  

3.00

%

 

 

Interest Expense/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)

 

0.08

%

 

0.07

%

  

0.08

%

 

 

Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)

 

3.02

%

 

2.93

%

  

2.96

%

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

12/31'18YTD

12/31'17YTD

Change

 

 

 

    

 

 

 

Interest and Fee Income (FTE)

$

157,369

 

$

150,494

 4.6%

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

1,959

  

1,900

 3.1%

 

 

 

Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)

$

155,410

 

$

148,594

 4.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Earning Assets

$

5,212,635

 

$

5,028,373

 3.7%

 

 

 

Average Interest-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bearing Liabilities

 

2,722,149

  

2,696,399

 1.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield on Earning Assets (FTE)

 

3.02

%

 

2.99

%

 

 

 

 

Cost of Funds

 

0.04

%

 

0.04

%

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Margin (FTE)

 

2.98

%

 

2.95

%

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

0.07

%

 

0.07

%

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Spread (FTE)

 

2.95

%

 

2.92

%

 

 

 

 

    

 

 

3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(average volume, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

Q4'18

Q4'17

Change

Q3'18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

5,680,321

 

$

5,534,700

 2.6%

$

5,648,004

  

 

Total Earning Assets

 

5,270,708

  

5,112,354

 3.1% 

5,231,257

  

 

Total Loans

 

1,189,744

  

1,285,748

 -7.5% 

1,194,874

  

 

 

Commercial Loans

 

271,165

  

327,790

 -17.3% 

288,634

  

 

 

Commercial RE Loans

 

 

570,059

  

575,984

 -1.0% 

554,081

  

 

 

Consumer Loans

 

348,520

  

381,974

 -8.8% 

352,159

  

 

Total Investment Securities

 

3,692,951

  

3,397,149

 8.7% 

3,591,637

  

 

 

Equity Securities

 

1,733

  

2,675

 -35.2% 

1,749

  

 

 

Debt Securities Available For Sale

 

2,684,431

  

2,213,379

 21.3% 

2,538,837

  

 

 

Debt Securities Held To Maturity

 

1,006,787

  

1,181,095

 -14.8% 

1,051,051

  

 

Total Interest Bearing Cash

 

388,013

  

429,457

 -9.7% 

444,746

  

 

      

 

Loans/Deposits

 

24.2

%

 

26.7

%

  

24.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

  

 

 

12/31'18YTD

12/31'17YTD

Change

  

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

Total Assets

$

5,620,618

 

$

5,439,682

 3.3%  

 

Total Earning Assets

 

5,212,635

  

5,028,373

 3.7%  

 

Total Loans

 

1,209,167

  

1,315,202

 -8.1%  

 

 

Commercial Loans

 

292,893

  

339,234

 -13.7%  

 

 

Commercial RE Loans

 

 

557,679

  

567,006

 -1.6%  

 

 

Consumer Loans

 

358,595

  

408,962

 -12.3%  

 

Total Investment Securities

 

3,577,597

  

3,307,137

 8.2%  

 

 

Equity Securities

 

1,809

  

2,950

 -38.7%  

 

 

Debt Securities Available For Sale

 

2,503,356

  

2,049,506

 22.1%  

 

 

Debt Securities Held To Maturity

 

1,072,432

  

1,254,681

 -14.5%  

 

Total Interest Bearing Cash

 

425,871

  

406,034

 4.9%  

 

      

 

Loans/Deposits

 

24.8

%

 

27.9

%

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.

 

 

 

 

 

(average volume, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

Q4'18

Q4'17

Change

Q3'18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Deposits

$

4,917,901

 

$

4,811,035

 2.2%

$

4,893,859

  

 

 

Noninterest Demand

 

 

2,280,174

  

2,172,678

 4.9% 

2,223,678

  

 

 

Interest Bearing Transaction

 

927,676

  

899,822

 3.1% 

935,257

  

 

 

Savings

 

1,510,358

  

1,501,872

 0.6% 

1,526,100

  

 

 

Time greater than $100K

 

86,141

  

106,746

 -19.3% 

90,668

  

 

 

Time less than $100K

 

113,552

  

129,917

 -12.6% 

118,156

  

 

Total Short-Term Borrowings

 

53,643

  

62,833

 -14.6% 

63,489

  

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

646,129

  

610,200

 5.9% 

636,965

  
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Demand Deposits/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Deposits

 

46.4

%

 

45.2

%

  

45.4

%

 

 

Transaction & Savings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits / Total Deposits

 

95.9

%

 

95.1

%

  

95.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

12/31'18YTD

12/31'17YTD

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Deposits

$

4,872,081

 

$

4,722,250

 3.2%

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Demand

 

 

2,209,924

  

2,095,522

 5.5%

 

 

 

 

Interest Bearing Transaction

 

928,277

  

888,116

 4.5%

 

 

 

 

Savings

 

1,519,375

  

1,492,725

 1.8%

 

 

 

 

Time greater than $100K

 

94,919

  

109,563

 -13.4%

 

 

 

 

Time less than $100K

 

119,586

  

136,324

 -12.3%

 

 

 

Total Short-Term Borrowings

 

59,992

  

69,671

 -13.9%

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

630,697

  

596,356

 5.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand Deposits/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Deposits

 

45.4

%

 

44.4

%

 

 

 

 

Transaction & Savings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits / Total Deposits

 

95.6

%

 

94.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Q4'18

 

 

 

 

Average

Income/

Yield (a) /

 

 

 

 

Volume

Expense

Rate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest & Fee Income Earned

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Earning Assets (FTE)

$

5,270,708

 

$

40,802

 

3.10

%

 

 

 

 

Total Loans (FTE)

 

 

1,189,744

  

14,894

 

4.97

%

 

 

 

 

Commercial Loans (FTE)

 

271,165

  

3,698

 

5.41

%

 

 

 

 

Commercial RE Loans

 

 

570,059

  

7,607

 

5.29

%

 

 

 

 

Consumer Loans

 

348,520

  

3,589

 

4.09

%

 

 

 

 

Total Investments (FTE)

 

3,692,951

  

23,916

 

2.59

%

 

 

 

 

Total Interest Bearing Cash

 

388,013

  

1,992

 

2.23

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense Paid

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Earning Assets

 

 

5,270,708

  

514

 

0.04

%

 

 

 

 

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

2,691,370

  

514

 

0.08

%

 

 

 

 

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

2,637,727

  

506

 

0.08

%

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Transaction

 

927,676

  

124

 

0.05

%

 

 

 

 

Savings

 

1,510,358

  

227

 

0.06

%

 

 

 

 

Time less than $100K

 

113,552

  

70

 

0.24

%

 

 

 

 

Time greater than $100K

 

86,141

  

85

 

0.39

%

 

 

 

 

Total Short-Term Borrowings

 

 

53,643

  

8

 

0.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income and

 

 

  

 

 

 

Margin (FTE)

 

$

40,288

 

3.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4'17

 

 

 

 

Average

Income/

Yield (a) /

 

 

 

 

Volume

Expense

Rate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest & Fee Income Earned

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Earning Assets (FTE)

$

5,112,354

 

$

38,389

 

3.00

%

 

 

 

 

Total Loans (FTE)

 

1,285,748

  

15,671

 

4.84

%

 

 

 

 

Commercial Loans (FTE)

 

327,790

  

4,168

 

5.05

%

 

 

 

 

Commercial RE Loans

 

 

575,984

  

8,009

 

5.52

%

 

 

 

 

Consumer Loans

 

381,974

  

3,494

 

3.63

%

 

 

 

 

Total Investments (FTE)

 

3,397,149

  

21,444

 

2.52

%

 

 

 

 

Total Interest Bearing Cash

 

429,457

  

1,274

 

1.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense Paid

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Earning Assets

 

 

5,112,354

  

471

 

0.04

%

 

 

 

 

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

2,701,190

  

471

 

0.07

%

 

 

 

 

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

2,638,357

  

461

 

0.07

%

 

 

 

 

Interest-Bearing Transaction

 

899,822

  

60

 

0.03

%

 

 

 

 

Savings

 

1,501,872

  

225

 

0.06

%

 

 

 

 

Time less than $100K

 

129,917

  

75

 

0.23

%

 

 

 

 

Time greater than $100K

 

106,746

  

101

 

0.38

%

 

 

 

 

Total Short-Term Borrowings

 

 

62,833

  

10

 

0.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income and

 

  

 

 

 

Margin (FTE)

 

$

37,918

 

2.96

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6. Noninterest Income.

 

 

   

 

 

(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

Q4'18

Q4'17

Change

Q3'18

 

 

 

     

 

Service Charges on Deposits

$

4,496

 

$

4,756

 -5.5%

$

4,615

  

 

Merchant Processing Services

 

2,440

  

2,346

 4.0% 

2,464

  

 

Debit Card Fees

 

1,685

  

1,569

 7.3% 

1,656

  

 

Other Service Fees

 

620

  

620

 0.0% 

665

  

 

ATM Processing Fees

 

703

  

696

 1.0% 

687

  

 

Trust Fees

 

737

  

739

 -0.3% 

733

  

 

Life Insurance Gains

 

 

-

  

 

-

   n/m  

 

585

  

 

Financial Services Commissions

 

112

  

155

 -28.0% 

132

  

 

Equity Securities Gains (Losses)

 

14

  

 

7,955

 n/m  

 

(16

)

 

 

Other Income

 

1,090

  

1,464

 -25.5% 

1,007

  

 

Total Noninterest Income

$

11,897

 

$

20,300

 -41.4%

$

12,528

  
       
 

 

Total Revenue (FTE)

$

52,185

 

$

58,218

 -10.4%

$

52,026

  

 

 

Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)

 

22.8

%

 

34.9

%

  

24.1

%

 

 

 

Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)

 

0.36

%

 

0.39

%

  

0.37

%

 

 

 

Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.

 

     

 

Common Share (a)

$

7.75

 

$

8.75

 -11.5%

$

7.73

  

 

    

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

12/31'18YTD

12/31'17YTD

Change

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

Service Charges on Deposits

$

18,508

 

$

19,612

 -5.6%

 

 

 

Merchant Processing Services

 

9,630

  

8,426

 14.3%

 

 

 

Debit Card Fees

 

6,643

  

6,421

 3.5%

 

 

 

Other Service Fees

 

2,567

  

2,584

 -0.7%

 

 

 

ATM Processing Fees

 

2,752

  

2,610

 5.4%

 

 

 

Trust Fees

 

2,938

  

2,875

 2.2%

 

 

 

Life Insurance Gains

 

585

  

 

-

   n/m 

 

 

 

Financial Services Commissions

 

499

  

639

 -21.9%

 

 

 

Equity Securities (Losses) Gains

 

(52

)

 

 

7,955

 n/m 

 

 

 

Other Income

 

4,079

  

5,506

 -25.9%

 

 

 

Total Noninterest Income

$

48,149

 

$

56,628

 -15.0%

 

 

 

    

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue (FTE)

$

203,559

 

$

205,222

 -0.8%

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)

 

23.7

%

 

27.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

Service Charges/Avg. Deposits

 

0.38

%

 

0.42

%

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.

 

   

 

 

 

Common Share

$

7.64

 

$

7.81

 -2.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7. Noninterest Expense.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

Q4'18

Q4'17

Change

Q3'18

 

 

 

     

 

Salaries & Benefits

$

13,055

 

$

12,652

 3.2%

$

13,415

  

 

Occupancy and Equipment

 

5,314

  

4,860

 9.3% 

4,809

  

 

Loss Contingency (1)

 

 

-

  

 

5,542

 n/m  

 

3,500

  

 

Outsourced Data Processing

 

2,299

  

2,325

 -1.1% 

2,292

  

 

Amortization of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Identifiable Intangibles

 

447

  

755

 -40.8% 

451

  

 

Professional Fees

 

565

  

627

 -9.9% 

621

  

 

Impairment of Tax Credit Investments

 

 

-

  

 

625

 n/m  

 

-

  

 

Courier Service

 

446

  

423

 5.5% 

448

  

 

Other Operating

 

3,661

  

3,632

 0.8% 

3,830

  

 

Total Noninterest Expense

$

25,787

 

$

31,441

 -18.0%

$

29,366

  
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avg. Earning Assets (a)

 

1.94

%

 

2.44

%

  

2.23

%

 

 

Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)

 

49.4

%

 

54.0

%

  

56.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

12/31'18YTD

12/31'17YTD

Change

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

Salaries & Benefits

$

53,007

 

$

51,519

 2.9%

 

 

 

Occupancy and Equipment

 

19,679

  

19,430

 1.3%

 

 

 

Outsourced Data Processing

 

9,229

  

9,035

 2.2%

 

 

 

Loss Contingency (1)

 

3,500

  

 

5,542

 n/m 

 

 

 

Amortization of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Identifiable Intangibles

 

1,921

  

3,077

 -37.6%

 

 

 

Professional Fees

 

2,842

  

2,161

 31.5%

 

 

 

Impairment of Tax Credit Investments

 

 

-

  

 

625

 n/m 

 

 

 

Courier Service

 

1,779

  

1,732

 2.7%

 

 

 

Other Operating

 

14,959

  

14,647

 2.1%

 

 

 

Total Noninterest Expense

$

106,916

 

$

107,768

 -0.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avg. Earning Assets

 

2.05

%

 

2.14

%

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)

 

52.5

%

 

52.5

%

 

 

 

 

    

 

 

8. Allowance for Loan Losses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

Q4'18

Q4'17

Change

Q3'18

 

 

 

     

 

Average Total Loans

$

1,189,744

 

$

1,285,748

 -7.5%

$

1,194,874

  

 

 

     
 

Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL)

 

 

 

 

 
 

Beginning of Period

 

$

22,027

 

$

23,628

 -6.8%

$

23,040

  
 

Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses

 

 

 

 

-

  

 

-

 n/m  

 

-

  
 

Net ALL Losses

 

(676

)

 

(619

)

n/m  

(1,013

)

 
 

ALL End of Period

$

21,351

 

$

23,009

 -7.2%

$

22,027

  
 

Net ALL Losses / Gross ALL Losses

 

 

 

44

%

 

47

%

  

31

%

 
 

 

     
 

 

     
 

Net ALL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a)

 

0.23

%

 

0.19

%

  

0.34

%

 
 

 

 

 

%

 

 
 

 

12/31'18YTD

12/31'17YTD

Change

 

 
 

 

   

 

 
 

Average Total Loans

$

1,209,167

 

$

1,315,202

 -8.1%

 

 
 

 

   

 

 
 

Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL)

 

 

 

 

 
 

Beginning of Period

 

$

23,009

 

$

25,954

 -11.3%

 

 
 

Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses

 

 

 

 

-

  

 

(1,900

)

n/m 

 

 
 

Net ALL Losses

 

(1,658

)

 

(1,045

)

n/m 

 

 
 

ALL End of Period

$

21,351

 

$

23,009

 -7.2%

 

 
 

Net ALL Losses / Gross ALL Losses

 

 

 

66

%

 

82

%

 

 

 
 

 

   

 

 
 

Net ALL Losses / Avg. Total Loans

 

0.14

%

 

0.08

%

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9. Credit Quality.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

  

%

 

 

 

 

12/31/18

12/31/17

Change

9/30/18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming Nonaccrual

$

998

 

$

1,641

 -39.2%

$

1,611

  

 

 

Performing Nonaccrual

 

 

3,870

  

 

4,285

 -9.7% 

 

3,870

  

 

Total Nonaccrual Loans

 

4,868

  

5,926

 -17.9% 

5,481

  

 

90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans

 

551

  

531

 3.8% 

361

  

 

Total

 

5,419

  

6,457

 -16.1% 

5,842

  

 

Repossessed Loan Collateral

 

 

350

  

1,426

 -75.5% 

620

  

 

 

Total Nonperforming Assets

$

5,769

 

$

7,883

 -26.8%

$

6,462

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Loans Outstanding

 

$

1,207,202

 

$

1,287,982

 -6.3%

$

1,196,955

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

5,568,526

 

$

5,513,046

 1.0%

$

5,529,463

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Loan Losses

$

21,351

 

$

23,009

 -7.2%

$

22,027

  

 

Allowance/Loans

 

1.77

%

 

1.79

%

  

1.84

%

 

 

Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans

 

0.45

%

 

0.50

%

  

0.49

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. Capital.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)

 

 

 

  

%

 

 

 

 

12/31/18

12/31/17

Change

9/30/18

 

 

 

     

 

Shareholders' Equity

$

615,591

 

$

590,239

 4.3%

$

592,591

  

 

Total Assets

 

5,568,526

  

5,513,046

 1.0% 

5,529,463

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

11.05

%

 

10.71

%

  

10.72

%

 

 

Shareholders' Equity/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Loans

 

50.99

%

 

45.83

%

  

49.51

%

 

 

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

 

9.04

%

 

8.63

%

  

8.67

%

 

 

Common Shares Outstanding

 

26,730

  

26,425

 1.2% 

26,727

  

 

Common Equity Per Share

$

23.03

 

$

22.34

 3.1%

$

22.17

  

 

Market Value Per Common Share

$

55.68

 

$

59.55

 -6.5%

$

60.16

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share Repurchase Programs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(shares in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

Q4'18

Q4'17

Change

Q3'18

 

 

 

     

 

Total Shares Repurchased

 

 

-

  

 

-

 n/m  

 

-

  

 

 

Average Repurchase Price

$

-

 

$

-

 n/m 

$

-

  

 

Net Shares Issued

 

 

(3

)

 

(106

)

n/m  

(78

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

%

 

 

 

 

12/31'18YTD

12/31'17YTD

Change

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

Total Shares Repurchased

 

 

9

  

6

 n/m 

 

 

 

 

Average Repurchase Price

$

58.46

 

$

56.51

 n/m 

 

 

 

Net Shares Issued

 

(305

)

 

(518

)

n/m  

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

11. Period-End Balance Sheets.

 

 

  

 

 

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

  

%

 

 

 

 

12/31/18

12/31/17

Change

9/30/18

 

 

Assets:

     

 

 

Cash and Due from Banks

$

420,284

 

$

575,002

 -26.9%

$

522,660

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity Securities

 

1,747

  

1,800

 -2.9% 

1,734

  

 

 

Debt Securities Available For Sale

 

2,654,670

  

2,191,707

 21.1% 

2,478,908

  

 

 

Debt Securities Held to Maturity

 

984,609

  

1,158,864

 -15.0% 

1,025,699

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

1,207,202

  

1,287,982

 -6.3% 

1,196,955

  

 

 

Allowance For Loan Losses

 

(21,351

)

 

(23,009

)

-7.2% 

(22,027

)

 

 

 

Total Loans, net

 

1,185,851

  

1,264,973

 -6.3% 

1,174,928

  
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

Other Real Estate Owned

 

350

  

1,426

 -75.5% 

620

  

 

 

Premises and Equipment, net

 

34,507

  

35,301

 -2.3% 

35,391

  

 

 

Identifiable Intangibles, net

 

1,929

  

3,850

 -49.9% 

2,376

  

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

121,673

  

121,673

 0.0% 

121,673

  

 

 

Other Assets

 

162,906

  

158,450

 2.8% 

165,474

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

5,568,526

 

$

5,513,046

 1.0%

$

5,529,463

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Bearing

$

2,243,251

 

$

2,197,526

 2.1%

$

2,211,028

  

 

 

Interest-Bearing Transaction

 

929,346

  

904,245

 2.8% 

909,954

  

 

 

Savings

 

1,498,991

  

1,494,024

 0.3% 

1,510,015

  

 

 

Time

 

195,251

  

231,818

 -15.8% 

204,840

  

 

 

Total Deposits

 

4,866,839

  

4,827,613

 0.8% 

4,835,837

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-Term Borrowed Funds

 

51,247

  

58,471

 -12.4% 

61,756

  

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

34,849

  

36,723

 -5.1% 

39,279

  

 

Total Liabilities

 

4,952,935

  

4,922,807

 0.6% 

4,936,872

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Paid-In Capital

 

449,746

  

433,267

 3.8% 

449,180

  

 

 

Accumulated Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive Loss

 

(39,996

)

 

(16,832

)

n/m  

(54,066

)

 

 

 

Retained Earnings

 

205,841

  

173,804

 18.4% 

197,477

  

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

615,591

  

590,239

 4.3% 

592,591

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity

$

5,568,526

 

$

5,513,046

 1.0%

$

5,529,463

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12. Income Statements.

 

    
  

(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)

 
  

 

 

%

  
  

Q4'18

Q4'17

Change

Q3'18

 

 

Interest & Fee Income:

     
 

 

Loans

$

14,783

 

$

15,410

 -4.1%

$

14,593

 

 

 

 

Investment Securities:

     
 

 

Equity Securities

 

98

  

79

 24.1% 

85

 

 

 

 

Debt Securities Available for Sale

 

16,865

  

12,280

 37.3% 

15,644

 

 

 

 

Debt Securities Held to Maturity

 

5,710

  

6,435

 -11.3% 

5,931

 

 

 

 

Interest Bearing Cash

 

1,992

  

1,274

 56.3% 

2,361

 

 

 

Total Interest & Fee Income

 

39,448

  

35,478

 11.2% 

38,614

  
 

 

     
 

Interest Expense:

     
 

 

Transaction Deposits

 

124

  

60

 107.0% 

129

 

 

 

 

Savings Deposits

 

227

  

225

 1.0% 

229

 

 

 

 

Time Deposits

 

155

  

176

 -12.2% 

160

 

 

 

 

Short-Term Borrowed Funds

 

8

  

10

 -13.5% 

9

 

 

 

Total Interest Expense

 

514

  

471

 9.1% 

527

  
 

 

     
 

Net Interest Income

 

38,934

  

35,007

 11.2% 

38,087

  
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses

 

 

-

  

 

-

 n/m  

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

Service Charges

 

 

4,496

  

4,756

 -5.5% 

4,615

 

 

 

 

Merchant Processing Services

 

2,440

  

2,346

 4.0% 

2,464

 

 

 

 

Debit Card Fees

 

1,685

  

1,569

 7.3% 

1,656

 

 

 

 

Other Service Fees

 

620

  

620

 0.0% 

665

 

 

 

 

ATM Processing Fees

 

703

  

696

 1.0% 

687

 

 

 

 

Trust Fees

 

737

  

739

 -0.3% 

733

 

 

 

 

Life Insurance Gains

 

 

-

  

 

-

 n/m  

 

585

 

 

 

 

Financial Services Commissions

 

112

  

155

 -28.0% 

132

 

 

 

 

Equity Securities Gains (Losses)

 

14

  

 

7,955

 n/m  

 

(16

)

 

 

 

Other

 

1,090

  

1,464

 -25.5% 

1,007

 

 

 

Total Noninterest Income

 

11,897

  

20,300

 -41.4% 

12,528

  
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Noninterest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

Salaries and

 

Benefits

 

13,055

  

12,652

 3.2% 

13,415

 

 

 

 

Occupancy and Equipment

 

5,314

  

4,860

 9.3% 

4,809

 

 

 

 

Loss Contingency (1)

 

 

-

  

 

5,542

 n/m  

 

3,500

 

 

 

 

Outsourced Data Processing

 

2,299

  

2,325

 -1.1% 

2,292

 

 

 

 

Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles

 

447

  

755

 -40.8% 

451

 

 

 

 

Professional Fees

 

565

  

627

 -9.9% 

621

 

 

 

 

Impairment of Tax Credit Investments

 

 

-

  

 

625

 n/m  

 

-

 

 

 

 

Courier Service

 

446

  

423

 5.5% 

448

 

 

 

 

Other

 

3,661

  

3,632

 0.8% 

3,830

 

 

 

Total Noninterest Expense

 

25,787

  

31,441

 -18.0% 

29,366

  
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

25,044

  

23,866

 4.9% 

21,249

 

 

 

Income Tax Provision

 

5,989

  

19,706

 n/m  

4,256

 

 

 

Net Income

$

19,055

 

$

4,160

 n/m 

$

16,993

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Average Common Shares Outstanding

 

26,729

  

26,384

 1.3% 

26,701

 

 

 

Diluted Common Shares Outstanding

 

26,815

  

26,538

 1.0% 

26,815

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Per Common Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

Basic Earnings

$

0.71

 

$

0.16

 n/m 

$

0.64

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings

 

0.71

  

0.16

 n/m  

0.63

 

 

 

 

Dividends Paid

 

0.40

  

0.40

 0.0% 

0.40

 

 

  

 

 

%

  
  

12/31'18YTD

12/31'17YTD

Change

  
 

Interest & Fee Income:

 

 

   
 

 

Loans

$

59,030

 

$

61,740

 -4.4%  
 

 

Investment Securities:

 

 

   
 

 

Equity Securities

 

354

  

293

 20.6%  
 

 

Debt Securities Available for Sale

 

60,383

  

44,371

 36.1%  
 

 

Debt Securities Held to Maturity

 

24,031

  

27,432

 -12.4%  
 

 

Interest Bearing Cash

 

7,925

  

4,476

 77.0%  
 

Total Interest & Fee Income

 

151,723

  

138,312

 9.7%  
 

 

 

 

   
 

Interest Expense:

 

 

   
 

 

Transaction Deposits

 

373

  

233

 59.8%  
 

 

Savings Deposits

 

902

  

890

 1.3%  
 

 

Time Deposits

 

647

  

733

 -11.6%  
 

 

Short-Term Borrowed Funds

 

37

  

44

 -16.5%  
 

Total Interest Expense

 

1,959

  

1,900

 3.1%  
 

 

 

 

   
 

Net Interest Income

 

149,764

  

136,412

 9.8%  
 

 

 

 

   
 

Reversal of Provision for Loan Losses

 

 

-

  

 

(1,900

)

n/m   
 

 

 

 

   
 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

   
 

 

Service Charges

 

 

18,508

  

19,612

 -5.6%  
 

 

Merchant Processing Services

 

9,630

  

8,426

 14.3%  
 

 

Debit Card Fees

 

6,643

  

6,421

 3.5%  
 

 

Other Service Fees

 

2,567

  

2,584

 -0.7%  
 

 

ATM Processing Fees

 

2,752

  

2,610

 5.4%  
 

 

Trust Fees

 

2,938

  

2,875

 2.2%  
 

 

Life Insurance Gains

 

585

  

 

-

 n/m   
 

 

Financial Services Commissions

 

499

  

639

 -21.9%  
 

 

Equity Securities (Losses) Gains

 

(52

)

 

 

7,955

 n/m   
 

 

Other

 

4,079

  

5,506

 -25.9%  
 

Total Noninterest Income

 

48,149

  

56,628

 -15.0%  
 

 

 

 

   
 

Noninterest Expense:

 

 

   
 

 

Salaries and

 

Benefits

 

53,007

  

51,519

 2.9%  
 

 

Occupancy and Equipment

 

19,679

  

19,430

 1.3%  
 

 

Outsourced Data Processing

 

9,229

  

9,035

 2.2%  
 

 

Loss Contingency (1)

 

3,500

  

 

5,542

 n/m   
 

 

Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles

 

1,921

  

3,077

 -37.6%  
 

 

Professional Fees

 

2,842

  

2,161

 31.5%  
 

 

Impairment of Tax Credit Investments

 

 

-

  

 

625

 n/m   
 

 

Courier Service

 

1,779

  

1,732

 2.7%  
 

 

Other

 

14,959

  

14,647

 2.1%  
 

Total Noninterest Expense

 

106,916

  

107,768

 -0.8%  
 

 

 

 

   
 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

90,997

  

87,172

 4.4%  
 

Income Tax Provision

 

19,433

  

37,147

 n/m   
 

Net Income

$

71,564

 

$

50,025

 43.1%

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Average Common Shares Outstanding

 

26,649

  

26,291

 1.4%  
 

Diluted Common Shares Outstanding

 

26,756

  

26,419

 1.3%  
 

 

 

 

   
 

Per Common Share Data:

 

 

   
 

Basic Earnings

$

2.69

 

$

1.90

 n/m   
 

Diluted Earnings

 

2.67

  

1.89

 n/m   
 

Dividends Paid

 

1.60

  

1.57

 1.9%  
       
       
 

Footnotes and Abbreviations:

 

 

   
 

(1) In 2018, the Company achieved a mediated settlement to dismiss a lawsuit and recorded an estimated loss contingency. In 2017, the amount recorded represents the Company's estimated refunds to customers of revenue recognized in prior years. The amount of these loss contingencies remains subject to revision until paid.

 

Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

  
 

(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate.

 

Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt.

 

The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.

  
 

(a) Annualized

     
       

Westamerica Bancorporation Logo

