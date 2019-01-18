18/01/2019 02:00:47

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, CURO, Loma Negra, and Tenaris and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Cheetah Mobile Inc., CURO Group Holdings Corp., Loma Negra Compañía, and Tenaris S.A.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM)

Class Period: April 26, 2017 - October 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cheetah’s apps had undisclosed embedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; (2) Cheetah used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; (3) the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject the company’s apps to removal from the Google Play store; (4) accordingly, Cheetah’s Class Period revenues were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (5) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cheetah class action go to: https://bespc.com/cmcm/.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)

Class Period: July 31, 2018 - October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants issued false and misleading statements, including ongoing financial guidance, relating to CURO’s efforts to transition its Canadian inventory of products from “Single-Pay Loans” to “Open-End Loans.”  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with the transition was having on the company’s financial performance and 2018 full-year company guidance. 

To learn more about the CURO class action go to: https://bespc.com/curo/.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to Loma Negra’s initial public offering on or about November 1, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that Loma Negra’s Registration Statement contained materially false statements and omitted facts including: (1) downplaying and misrepresenting Loma Negra’s exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority owner, InterCement Participações S.A.; (2) misrepresenting a purported increased demand for Loma Negra’s cement and other products as a result of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in Argentina, as well as the purported benefits to Loma Negra from that increased demand; (3) misrepresenting events and trends in the Argentinian economy, as well as Loma Negra’s exposure thereto; and (4) including references to known risks that “if” occurring “might” or “could” affect Loma Negra, despite the fact that these “risks” had already materialized at the time of the IPO.

To learn more about the Loma Negra class action go to: https://bespc.com/loma/.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)

Class Period: May 1, 2014 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tenaris’ CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct led to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.  

To learn more about the Tenaris class action go to:  https://bespc.com/ts/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

