Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Nova LifeStyle, Inc., Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, and YRC Worldwide Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

Class Period: February 28, 2014 - December 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1MDB; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Goldman Sachs class action go to:  https://bespc.com/gs/.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY)

Class Period: December 3, 2015 - December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 26, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nova Lifestyle overstated its purported “strategic alliance” with Shanxi Wanqing to operate as lead designer and manufacturer for all furnishings in Shanxi Wanqing’s planned $460 million senior care center in China; (2) Nova Lifestyle inflated its reported sales in 2016 and 2017 with Shanxi Wanqing and Merlino Lewis LLP; and (3) as a result, Nova Lifestyle’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Nova Lifestyle class action go to: https://bespc.com/nvfy/.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV)

Class Period: February 2, 2016 - December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, defendant’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Yangtze class action go to: https://bespc.com/yriv/.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW)

Class Period: March 10, 2014 - December 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC Worldwide’s units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC Worldwide to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, YRC Worldwide’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the YRC Worldwide class action go to: https://bespc.com/yrcw/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

