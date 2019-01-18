18/01/2019 01:36:19

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of NVIDIA Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Immunomedics, Inc., and Natural Health Trends Corp.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

Class Period: August 10, 2017 - November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants assured investors that the company followed the market closely and could adjust to rapid changes in the cryptocurrency markets.  Even as analysts increasingly began to question the company’s ability to manage inventory in the face of an uncertain cryptocurrency market, defendants touted that NVIDIA and its executives are “masters at managing our channel, and we understand the channel very well.”  NVIDIA also repeatedly assured investors that surging demand for Graphics Processing Units (“GPUs”) among cryptocurrency miners would not have a negative impact on the company because of strong demand for GPUs by NVIDIA’s core customer base of computer gamers. 

To learn more about the NVIDIA class action go to: https://bespc.com/nvda/.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - November 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the company’s business and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that the company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; that the company’s workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; and that, as a consequence, the company’s revenue and financial performance guidance for fiscal 2019 was without a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the DXC class action go to: https://bespc.com/dxc/.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

Class Period: August 23, 2018 - December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts.  On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article titled “FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach.” According to this article, “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations - including its handling of a data integrity breach - observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.”  The article states that this breach included “manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results.”

To learn more about the Immunomedics class action go to: https://bespc.com/immu/.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC)

Class Period: April 27, 2016 - January 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Natural Health Trends was operating as a pyramid scheme in China, which is contrary to Chinese law; (2) consequently, Natural Health Trends was not in compliance with applicable Chinese law; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about Natural Health Trends business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Natural Health class action go to: https://bespc.com/nhtc/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

