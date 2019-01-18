18/01/2019 01:26:06

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teladoc, XPO Logistics, Nobilis Health, and Wayfair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Teladoc Health, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Nobilis Health Corp., and Wayfair Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)

Class Period: March 3, 2016 - December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (2) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (3) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company’s operations; (4) the Company’s enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Teladoc class action go to: https://bespc.com/tdoc/

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO)

Class Period: February 26, 2014 – December 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPO’s highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the company; (ii) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (iii) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the XPO class action go to: https://bespc.com/xpo/

Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSE: HLTH)

Class Period: May 8, 2018 - November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Nobilis’ accounts receivable was overstated; (2) Nobilis’ revenue was overstated; (3) as a result of the required adjustments, Nobilis’ quarterly report would not be timely filed; (4) Nobilis would not be in compliance with NYSE listing requirements; and (5) due to the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Nobilis’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Nobilis class action go to: https://bespc.com/hlth/.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - October 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements to the market.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that Wayfair suffered from diminishing demand for its online products and compensated by increased advertisers to drive sales.  The company was about one-third of the way through the third quarter of 2018 when it announced its second-quarter results, and by that time, it had already dramatically increased its advertising spending for the quarter.  Based on these facts, the company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

To learn more about the Wayfair class action go to: https://bespc.com/w/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

