18/01/2019 20:00:00

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2018 Distributions

Related content
03 Jan - 
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces $150 Million Share Re..
06 Dec - 
Brandywine Realty Trust Increases Common Quarterly Divi..
29 Oct - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Ferrellg..

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) announced today the tax characteristics of its 2018 distributions.  The tax reporting will be done on Form 1099-DIV and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of dividends.  The characteristics of the Company’s distributions are as follows:

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CUSIP 105368203)

Dividend DatesRecord 1/9

Payment 1/23

Record 4/4

Payment 4/18

Record 7/6

Payment 7/20

Record 10/4

Payment 10/18

Totals% of

Annual

Total

Gross Distribution Per Share

$0.180000$0.180000$0.180000$0.180000$0.720000100.0%
(Boxes 1a+2a+3)      

Taxable Ordinary Dividend

$0.180000$0.180000$0.123737$0.065176$0.54891376.2%
(Box 1a)      

Qualified Dividend Income

$0.002089$0.002089$0.002089$0.002089$0.008356 
(Box 1b)      

Total Capital Gain Distribution

$0$0$0$0$0 
(Box 2a)      

Total Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$0$0$0$0$0 
(Box 2b)      

Non-dividend Distribution

$0$0$0.056263$0.114824$0.17108723.8%
(Box 3)      

Section 199A Dividend

$0.177911$0.177911$0.121648$0.063087$0.540557 
(Box 5)      

A full tax report is available on our website at www.brandywinerealty.com - Investor Relations - 1099 Reporting.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets.  Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.  Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.  For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Estimates of future earnings per share, FFO per share, common share dividend distributions and certain other statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our and our affiliates’ actual results, performance, achievements or transactions to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or transactions expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: our ability to lease vacant space and to renew or relet space under expiring leases at expected levels; competition with other real estate companies for tenants; the potential loss or bankruptcy of major tenants; interest rate levels; the availability of debt, equity or other financing; risks of acquisitions, dispositions and developments, including the cost of construction delays and cost overruns; unanticipated operating and capital costs; our ability to obtain adequate insurance, including coverage for terrorist acts; dependence upon certain geographic markets; and general and local economic and real estate conditions, including the extent and duration of adverse changes that affect the industries in which our tenants operate.  The declaration and payment of future dividends (both timing and amount) is subject to the determination of our Board of Trustees, in its sole discretion, after considering various factors, including the Company's financial condition, historical and forecast operating results, and available cash flow, as well as any applicable laws and contractual covenants and any other relevant factors.  The Company's practice regarding payment of dividends may be modified at any time and from time to time.  Additional information on factors which could impact us and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.  We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events except as required by law.

                                                                                                                                              

Company / Investor Contact:

Tom Wirth

EVP & CFO

610-832-7434

tom.wirth@bdnreit.com

brandy.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:00 BDN
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2018 Distributions
03 Jan BDN
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program
06 Dec BDN
Brandywine Realty Trust Increases Common Quarterly Dividend by 5.6% and Confirms Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
29 Oct BDN
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Ferrellgas Partners, Synnex, International Speedway, SL Green Realty, Brandywine Realty Trust, and Progress Software — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
17 Oct BDN
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Significant Investment Activity, Third Quarter 2018 Results, Narrows 2018 Guidance and Provides Initial 2019 Guidance
11 Sep BDN
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
03 Aug BDN
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Conn's, Herman Miller, TrueBlue, Brandywine Realty Trust, Tenneco, and Galectin Therapeutics — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
19 Jul BDN
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results and Narrows 2018 Guidance
23 May BDN
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
23 May BDN
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Partners, Curtiss-Wright, and Great Southern — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 002-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teladoc, XPO Logistics, Nobilis Health, and Wayfair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Gevo and Avfuel Partner to Supply Sustainable Jet Fuel for the Business Jets Fuel Green Event at Van Nuys Airport
4
Tribune Publishing Announces Management Transition
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Brandywine Realty Trust 13.94 0.7% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:13
Alliance Party urges Congress to apply Section 7 of the Constitution to send Trump a veto-proof bill to end partial government shutdown
20:00
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2018 Distributions
20:00
Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release Earnings and Hold Conference Call for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
19:51
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
19:31
CircusTrix Acquires Planet 3
19:28
Fairtrade Announces New Minimum Price for Cocoa, Establishes Living Income Benchmarks
19:23
CIO Summit: Leveraging Advanced Technologies to Reimagine the Customer Experience Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO Summit in Charlotte
19:10
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19:10
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 January 2019 20:51:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-18 21:51:24 - 2019-01-18 20:51:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY