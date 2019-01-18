Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ®: BDGE), the holding company for BNB Bank (“BNB”), announced that it expects to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 results. Instructions on accessing the call will be provided in the Company’s earnings release.

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.4 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. In addition, the Bank operates a loan production office in Manhattan. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc. offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

