18/01/2019 19:51:32

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ®: BDGE), the holding company for BNB Bank (“BNB”), announced that it expects to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 results. Instructions on accessing the call will be provided in the Company’s earnings release.

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.4 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. In addition, the Bank operates a loan production office in Manhattan. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc. offers financial planning and investment consultation.  For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

   

Contact: 

John M. McCaffery

 

 

Executive Vice President

 

Chief Financial Officer

 

(631) 537-1000, ext. 7290

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
34
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15
13 Jan
NOVO-B
Har hørt en lille fugl synge om, at en korrektion (måske) er ved at være afviklet efter 20% fald i f..
15
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13
15 Jan
VELO
Puha marc, det gør bare mere og mere ondt på dig at se kursen gå i vejret. Dit salg i 0,86 er tydeli..
13
12:15
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
11
16 Jan
VWS
Til gengæld opstiller MHI Vestas allerede i år solgte 9,5MW møller, hvor de så har et par års forspr..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 002-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teladoc, XPO Logistics, Nobilis Health, and Wayfair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Gevo and Avfuel Partner to Supply Sustainable Jet Fuel for the Business Jets Fuel Green Event at Van Nuys Airport
4
Tribune Publishing Announces Management Transition
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:34
Surf Air Wireless, LLC Completes $40 Million Capital Raise and Acquisition of FreedomNet Wireless to Continue Expansion
20:13
Alliance Party urges Congress to apply Section 7 of the Constitution to send Trump a veto-proof bill to end partial government shutdown
20:00
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2018 Distributions
20:00
Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release Earnings and Hold Conference Call for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
19:51
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
19:31
CircusTrix Acquires Planet 3
19:28
Fairtrade Announces New Minimum Price for Cocoa, Establishes Living Income Benchmarks
19:23
CIO Summit: Leveraging Advanced Technologies to Reimagine the Customer Experience Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO Summit in Charlotte
19:10
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 January 2019 20:51:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-18 21:51:50 - 2019-01-18 20:51:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY