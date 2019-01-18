18/01/2019 20:00:00

Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release Earnings and Hold Conference Call for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”) (NYSE: BPL) is scheduled to release its 2018 fourth quarter and full year earnings on February 8, 2019. Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call on the 2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

When: February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  
How:On the internet at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nr4omhb4 or by dialing

877-870-9226 and entering the access code 9058408.

  
Replays:Will be available through March 11, 2019 on the internet at

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nr4omhb4 or by dialing 800-585-8367 and

entering the access code 9058408

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates a diversified international network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Buckeye is one of the largest independent liquid petroleum products pipeline operators in the United States in terms of volumes delivered, with approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline. Buckeye also uses its service expertise to operate and/or maintain third-party pipelines and perform certain engineering and construction services for its customers. Buckeye’s international terminal network comprises more than 115 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of over 118 million barrels across our portfolio of pipelines, inland terminals and marine terminals located primarily in the East Coast, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States, as well as in the Caribbean. Buckeye’s international network of marine terminals enables it to facilitate global flows of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering its customers connectivity between supply areas and market centers through some of the world’s most important bulk liquid storage and blending hubs. Buckeye’s flagship marine terminal in The Bahamas, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, is one of the largest marine crude oil and refined petroleum products storage facilities in the world and provides an array of logistics and blending services for the global flow of petroleum products. Buckeye’s Gulf Coast regional hub, Buckeye Texas Partners, offers world-class marine terminalling, storage and processing capabilities. Buckeye is also a wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products in certain areas served by its pipelines and terminals. More information concerning Buckeye can be found at www.buckeye.com.

Contact:

Kevin J. Goodwin

Vice President and Treasurer

irelations@buckeye.com

(800) 422-2825

