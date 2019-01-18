CannabisNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on SinglePoint, Inc. Set to Take Advantage of Opportunity in Exploding CBD Sector

CBD-based products are a new, largely unfamiliar area that may pose challenges for new companies entering the space. Universal standards for many CBD products have yet to be established or identified, so having a positive market image will likely be a significant benefit. Established companies with an existing client base and a positive reputation may be in a better position to leverage growth in the CBD sector. SinglePoint seems to fit this criteria well. SinglePoint is in a unique position in the emerging CBD space. As both an online marketer and payments processor, the company looks to be in a strong position to help deliver CBD products to their target markets. The company has a strong strategy to grow its presence in the CBD space. Unlike many of the other publicly traded, cannabis-focused companies, SinglePoint has no connection with cannabis plants and cultivation, so the company should be able to take full advantage of the recently passed 2018 Farm Bill.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SinglePoint.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

