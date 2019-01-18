18/01/2019 19:23:00

CIO Summit: Leveraging Advanced Technologies to Reimagine the Customer Experience Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO Summit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies strive to become more customer-focused, CIOs and technology executives play a pivotal role in helping business and functional leaders identify how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Big Data, analytics, the Internet of Things, and cloud computing can be used to strengthen the customer experience, create distinctive customer services and gain a competitive edge. The courageous leadership and inventive mindset required by CIOs and technology executives to cultivate a customer-centric culture will be the focus of the 2019 Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, taking place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Ayrsley in Charlotte, N.C. on February 12, 2019.

CIOs have a unique perspective as to how technology can be used to differentiate the customer experience,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “In order to help their companies to succeed, CIOs and technology executives need to partner closely with the CEO and the board on customer-focused strategies that can differentiate their brands.”

The Charlotte CIO Summit will kick-off with an HMG Lead Innovate Disrupt Tech Talk featuring Marc Hamer, Corporate VP, Customer Experience, Global CIO and Chief Digital Officer at Sealed Air Corporation.

Other thought-provoking sessions will include an executive keynote from a Lenovo/Nutanix executive; an executive panel of top technology executives that will share use cases for advanced technologies such as AI, analytics and the Internet of Things to enable competitive differentiation and speed to market; luncheon updates featuring news from SIM Charlotte, SIM Women and the Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative (CATC); a panel of top search executives who will share recommendations for technology leaders to strengthen their personal brands and act as talent magnets; an executive keynote by Scott Anderson, VP, Global Cloud Advisory and Digital Transformation at Hewlett Packard Enterprise who will share successes and failures with digital and cultural transformation that he’s been involved with; an executive panel that will explore leading enterprise risk mitigation and advanced threat protection strategies that are working today while positioning the enterprise for agility and innovation; and a panel of leading CIOs and technology executives who will share the ‘secret sauce’ for seasoning a high-impact, customer-centric culture.

Prominent speakers at the Charlotte CIO Summit will include:

  • Misha Ghosh, GM/VP ADP Ventures – Big Data, ADP, LLC

  • Keith Gordon, CISO, Ally Financial, Inc.

  • Chris Terhune, SVP, Technology Business Management, LPL Financial

  • Marykay Wells, Chief Information Officer, Pearson

Presenting Partners at the Charlotte CIO Summit include Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo/Nutanix. Platinum Partners include Zendesk. Gold Partners include Red Hat, Zerto and Zoom. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia. Association Partners include the SIM Charlotte Region Chapter, SIM Women, the Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative (CATC) and the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA).

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 300,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com 

