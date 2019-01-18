CircusTrix Acquires Planet 3

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CircusTrix, the largest owner, operator, and franchisor of trampoline parks in the world, today announced the acquisition of Planet 3 extreme trampoline parks. This announcement comes on the heels of a period of rapid growth for CircusTrix, including the acquisitions of Rockin’ Jump and Sky Zone. The addition of Planet 3 reaffirms CircusTrix’s place as the leader in the trampoline park industry.

“This acquisition makes perfect sense for us,” said Case Lawrence, CEO of CircusTrix. “Not only do the Planet 3 parks complement our current locations, but also the company’s brand and park strategy are in perfect sync with our principles. We expect a very smooth integration."

CircusTrix will acquire all ten open Planet 3 locations and two locations scheduled to launch in the next 45 days. Though Planet 3 closely resembles the CircusTrix culture, each park will be looked at critically to ensure it meets the level of attractions, energy, and safety standards of the CircusTrix brand. The addition of Planet 3’s parks will bring the total CircusTrix portfolio to 320 parks worldwide, with the majority in the United States.

“CircusTrix is the undisputed leader and innovator in our space,” said Mo Haretuku, President of Planet 3. "Throughout our history, we have modeled our park strategy after CircusTrix, and we are now honored to join their team and be part of their momentum.”

With the trampoline park industry expected to grow from $1.4 billion to $3.23 billion in the next four years, the acquisition of Planet 3 further solidifies CircusTrix as the worldwide leader of trampoline parks and the family’s destination for indoor recreation.

The acquisition of Planet 3 comes on the heels of two other major acquisitions in the past 22 months. Most recently, CircusTrix acquired Sky Zone in December 2017 and Rockin’ Jump in March 2017. This momentum is driven by the knowledge, experience, and tenacity of the leadership team at CircusTrix. The investment in CircusTrix in December 2016 by an affiliate of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC is spurring on this rapid growth through acquisition and newly opened parks.

Planet 3, which was founded in 2015, opened its first park in Savannah, GA, and has since grown to 12 parks in the U.S. focused mainly on the East Coast and Midwest.

The Planet 3 locations include Savannah, Georgia; Duluth, Minnesota; Moscow, Idaho; Florence, South Carolina; Palm Bay, Florida; Vestal, New York; Muskegon, Michigan; Flint, Michigan; Clarksville, Tennessee; Gainesville, Florida; Scranton, Pennsylvania; and Iowa City, Iowa.

About CircusTrix

Founded by award-winning entrepreneur Case Lawrence in 2011, CircusTrix is a leading company in the increasingly relevant “Experiential Consumer Economy.” In 2016, an affiliate of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, “Palladium”), a middle market private equity firm with approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management, invested in CircusTrix. Following that transaction, in 2017, CircusTrix acquired Sky Zone and Rockin’ Jump, two of its largest competitors. It now has a network of 320 facilities worldwide, making it the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline parks in the world. CircusTrix is the parent company of the DEFY, Sky Zone, and Ryze brands and is known as the leading innovator in adrenaline. CircusTrix is continually creating new facilities and attractions that provide active physical activity, facilitate shareable social media posts, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base.

