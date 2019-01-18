18/01/2019 17:50:29

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

STEVENSON, Md., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) (“Cheetah” or the “Company”) securities during the period between April 26, 2017 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until January 29, 2019 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court.  The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action.  The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Cheetah securities during the Class Period.  Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff.  No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that: Cheetah’s apps had undisclosed imbedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; Cheetah used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; and, Cheetah’s revenues were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable.

According to the complaint, following a November 26, 2018 article reporting that Cheetah apps then available in the Google Play store were found to be exploiting user permissions as part of an ad fraud scheme, the value of Cheetah shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Cheetah securities purchased on or after April 26, 2017 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.  If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice.  You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT:  Charles J. Piven

Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation

1925 Old Valley Road

Stevenson, Maryland 21153

Telephone: 410-415-6616

hoffman@browerpiven.com

