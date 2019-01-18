18/01/2019 17:46:10

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

STEVENSON, Md., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of purchasers of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) (“Maxar” or the “Company”) securities during the period between March 29, 2018 through January 07, 2019 inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until March 15, 2019 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court.  The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action.  The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Maxar securities during the Class Period.  Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff.  No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties and Maxar's highly-valued WorldView-4 satellite was equipped with control moment gyros (“CMGs”) that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose.

According to the complaint, following an August 7, 2018 report regarding its accounting schemes, and a January 7, 2019 announcement that WorldView-4 experienced a failure in its CMGs and the WorldView-4 will likely not be recoverable, the value of Maxar shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Maxar securities purchased on or after March 29, 2018 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.  If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice.  You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

