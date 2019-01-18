Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Electronic Arts, Charles River Laboratories International, Cooper-Standard, Five Below, Emerge Energy Services LP, and Hornbeck Offshore Services — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL), Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS), Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES), and Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL), Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS), Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES), and Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 16th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. (EA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Electronic Arts' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Electronic Arts reported revenue of $1,286.00MM vs $959.00MM (up 34.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Electronic Arts reported revenue of $5,150.00MM vs $4,845.00MM (up 6.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.39 vs $3.19 (up 6.27%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.25 and is expected to report on May 14th, 2019.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CRL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Charles River Laboratories International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Charles River Laboratories International reported revenue of $585.30MM vs $464.23MM (up 26.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.25 vs $1.11 (up 12.61%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Charles River Laboratories International reported revenue of $1,857.60MM vs $1,681.43MM (up 10.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.60 vs $3.29 (down 20.97%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.35 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. (CPS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cooper-Standard's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Cooper-Standard reported revenue of $861.65MM vs $869.02MM (down 0.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.80 vs $1.39 (up 29.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cooper-Standard reported revenue of $3,618.13MM vs $3,472.89MM (up 4.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $7.61 vs $7.96 (down 4.40%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.20 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

FIVE BELOW, INC. (FIVE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Five Below's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Five Below reported revenue of $312.82MM vs $257.18MM (up 21.64%) and basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $0.18 (up 33.33%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Five Below reported revenue of $1,278.21MM vs $1,000.41MM (up 27.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.86 vs $1.31 (up 41.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.15 and is expected to report on March 20th, 2019.

EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP (EMES) REPORT OVERVIEW

Emerge Energy Services LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Emerge Energy Services LP reported revenue of $62.96MM vs $103.22MM (down 39.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs $0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Emerge Energy Services LP reported revenue of $364.30MM vs $128.40MM (up 183.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs -$2.92. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.85 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES (HOS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hornbeck Offshore Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hornbeck Offshore Services reported revenue of $58.47MM vs $53.67MM (up 8.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.83 vs -$0.51. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hornbeck Offshore Services reported revenue of $191.41MM vs $224.30MM (down 14.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.74 vs -$1.76. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.32 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

