18/01/2019 21:16:00

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.

Related content
02:00 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
17 Jan - 
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces ..
17 Jan - 
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc..

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 11, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Tenaris S.A. (“Tenaris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TS) securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Tenaris investors have until  February 11, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Tenaris investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg published an article alleging that Tenaris’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca, was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. Specifically the article alleges that, “the judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012.” On this news, Tenaris’ share price fell $2.64, or nearly 10% to close at $24.36 per share on November 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct would lead to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Tenaris during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than  February 11, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:16 TS
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.
02:00 TS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, CURO, Loma Negra, and Tenaris and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17 Jan TS
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17 Jan TS
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Tenaris S.A. To Contact The Firm
17 Jan TS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Tenaris, S.A. (TS) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019
16 Jan TS
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Tenaris S.A.
15 Jan TS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WBT TS XPO TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
14 Jan TS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TS and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Jan TS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, TS and APHA
11 Jan NVDA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, TS and NVDA

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teladoc, XPO Logistics, Nobilis Health, and Wayfair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
FSIS Recall Release 002-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination
3
Gevo and Avfuel Partner to Supply Sustainable Jet Fuel for the Business Jets Fuel Green Event at Van Nuys Airport
4
Tribune Publishing Announces Management Transition
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Tenaris S.A. American De.. 24.30 2.6% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:09
Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
22:01
iKang Announces Completion of Going Private Transaction
22:00
Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend Classification for 2018
22:00
MPX Receives Final Court Approval for Arrangement with iAnthus
21:55
CORRECTING and REPLACING - AmTrust Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock
21:34
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Maxar Technologies Ltd.
21:30
Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
21:30
Kitov Closes $6 Million Registered Direct Offering
21:22
VALUE LINE, INC. DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 January 2019 22:26:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-18 23:26:21 - 2019-01-18 22:26:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY