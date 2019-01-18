18/01/2019 12:26:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, January 18

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)Name

 

David Harris

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/status

 

Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

 

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)LEI

 

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

ISIN: GB0002258472

b)Nature of the transaction

 

Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)Volume(s)
457.14p3,000

d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Total

 

N/A – single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

 

17 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

