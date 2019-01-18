Directorate Change

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Louise Nash as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 21 March 2019. Mrs Nash will also serve as a member of the Company’s Audit, Nomination & Management Engagement Committees.

Louise currently acts as a consultant to her family business, Höpler Winery, assisting in all the commercial aspects of the business with the aim of improving the general efficiency, operating and financial performance of the company. Louise is also a Non-executive Director of Stockdale Securities, an integrated corporate advisory and securities business and also acts as a consultant to JLS Investor Relations. Prior to this Louise spent 16 years as a UK Small and Mid-Cap fund manager, most recently as Director of UK smaller companies at M&G Investments and previously at Cazenove Capital. Louise is a UK smaller company specialist with experience of developing corporate strategy, investor relations and promoting the highest levels of corporate governance. Louise holds an M.A in German and Politics from the University of Edinburgh and the IMRO Investment Management Certificate.

Mrs Nash has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years.

Mrs Nash does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mrs Nash.

Christopher Samuel, Chairman of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust, commented:

“We are delighted that Louise has agreed to join the Board. We are confident that her extensive UK smaller companies experience and expertise will prove invaluable and that her appointment will both enhance and diversify the existing Board.”

