Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares

The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) on 15 January 2019 for use in the group's Share Saving Plan, have on 17 and 18 January 2019 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

In addition, bonus shares have been allocated based on participation in the program in 2016

Following this, the share saving plan has 7,009,932 shares.

As participants in the share saving plan, Equinor's primary insiders, and their close associates have been allocated bonus shares at an average price of NOK 191.21 per share. Details on allocation of shares are set forth in the attached overview.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

