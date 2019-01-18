Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IAC/InterActiveCorp, Kinder Morgan, Destination Maternity, REX American Resources, HealthStream, and Rowan Companies — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

Related content ANGI Homeservices to Audiocast Q4 2018 Earnings Confere.. ANGI Homeservices to Audiocast G4 2018 Earnings Confere.. Altus Midstream Company Acquires 15 Percent of Gulf Coa..

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST), REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX), HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM), and Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

IAC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IAC KMI DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KMI DEST DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DEST REX DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=REX HSTM DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HSTM RDC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RDC

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST), REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX), HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM), and Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 16th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (IAC) REPORT OVERVIEW

IAC/InterActiveCorp's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, IAC/InterActiveCorp reported revenue of $1,104.59MM vs $828.43MM (up 33.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.75 vs $2.22 (down 21.17%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, IAC/InterActiveCorp reported revenue of $3,307.24MM vs $3,139.88MM (up 5.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.81 vs -$0.52. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.86 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IAC

-----------------------------------------

KINDER MORGAN, INC. (KMI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kinder Morgan's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Kinder Morgan reported revenue of $3,517.00MM vs $3,281.00MM (up 7.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.15 (up 106.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kinder Morgan reported revenue of $13,705.00MM vs $13,058.00MM (up 4.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $0.25 (down 96.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 17th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.04 and is expected to report on January 15th, 2020.

To read the full Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KMI

-----------------------------------------

DESTINATION MATERNITY CORPORATION (DEST) REPORT OVERVIEW

Destination Maternity's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Destination Maternity reported revenue of $92.84MM vs $96.35MM (down 3.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.30 vs -$0.55. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Destination Maternity reported revenue of $406.21MM vs $433.70MM (down 6.34%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.57 vs -$2.39. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 18th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.36. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.06 and is expected to report on April 18th, 2019.

To read the full Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DEST

-----------------------------------------

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION (REX) REPORT OVERVIEW

REX American Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, REX American Resources reported revenue of $123.75MM vs $121.16MM (up 2.13%) and basic earnings per share $1.86 vs $2.00 (down 7.00%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, REX American Resources reported revenue of $452.59MM vs $453.80MM (down 0.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.02 vs $4.91 (up 22.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019.

To read the full REX American Resources Corporation (REX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=REX

-----------------------------------------

HEALTHSTREAM, INC. (HSTM) REPORT OVERVIEW

HealthStream's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, HealthStream reported revenue of $59.93MM vs $54.74MM (up 9.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.08 (up 12.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, HealthStream reported revenue of $247.66MM vs $225.97MM (up 9.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.12 (up 158.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.39 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HSTM

-----------------------------------------

ROWAN COMPANIES PLC (RDC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rowan Companies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Rowan Companies reported revenue of $192.90MM vs $291.60MM (down 33.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.13 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rowan Companies reported revenue of $1,282.80MM vs $1,843.20MM (down 30.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $2.56 (down 77.34%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.57 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RDC

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2019 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.