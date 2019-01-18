18/01/2019 19:28:45

Fairtrade Announces New Minimum Price for Cocoa, Establishes Living Income Benchmarks

Washington, DC, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairtrade is raising the Minimum Price and Premium for Fairtrade cocoa with the aim of improving conditions for cocoa farmers and their families. In addition, Fairtrade has established a first-ever Living Income Reference Price for cocoa in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world’s largest cocoa-producing countries. The decision follows an in-depth consultation process across the cocoa supply chain with Fairtrade farmers, traders, manufacturers, and chocolate brands.

Last year, world cocoa prices plunged by more than a third with farmers bearing the brunt of that price volatility. Fairtrade is the only certification scheme that has a mandatory minimum price, which provides a safety net for farmers when market prices fall. Additionally, the Fairtrade Premium, an additional amount paid by companies above the purchase price, provides farmer organizations with funds to invest in their businesses and communities according to their priorities.

“The increased Minimum Price and Premium are much needed, but we are also innovating the Fairtrade approach to create a path toward a living income,” said Bryan Lew, Chief Operating Officer of Fairtrade America. “These new benchmarks will give companies the information they need to improve their practices and improve farmer livelihoods beyond the minimum requirements.”

The Fairtrade Minimum Price for conventional cocoa was raised from $2,000 to $2,400 per metric ton, marking a 20 percent increase. For organically-farmed cocoa, the Fairtrade Minimum Price will be $2,700. The Fairtrade Premium will be increased from $200 to $240 per metric ton, the highest fixed premium of any certification. In 2017, Fairtrade cocoa farmer cooperatives earned nearly $43 million in Fairtrade Premium to invest in their communities and businesses. The new price structure will take effect on October 1, 2019.

Companies purchasing cocoa on Fairtrade terms are required to pay at least the Minimum Price and Premium in addition to complying with the sourcing and transparency requirements outlined in the Fairtrade Standards. When market indicator prices are higher than the Fairtrade minimum, farmers can negotiate for higher prices. As part of Fairtrade’s approach, farmers’ organizations are required to meet rigorous social, environmental and economic standards.

“This is good news for West Africa’s cocoa-growing communities,” said Fortin Bley, an Ivorian cocoa farmer and chairperson of Fairtrade Africa’s West African Network. “Farmers have been badly squeezed by low world prices, so the higher Fairtrade Minimum Price and Premium help to level the playing field for a more sustainable future.”

New Living Income Reference Price sets target level

Fairtrade also introduced a new living income reference price. The pricing changes are linked to a wider strategy to help farmers progress toward a living income. The new Living Income Reference Price for cocoa in Ivory Coast and Ghana is the first target price based on living income benchmarks and real farm costs.

Unlike the Fairtrade Minimum Price, the Living Income Reference Price is not mandatory. Fairtrade will develop projects with committed partners to test the Fairtrade Living Income Strategy, including price and diversification initiatives, and share learning that will move the cocoa industry closer to supporting a living income.

For more information on the new policies, click here. 

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America represents Fairtrade International in the United States. The Fairtrade label, licensed by Fairtrade America, is the most recognized and trusted ethical certification worldwide. By complying with the rigorous social, economic and environmental criteria in the internationally-agreed Fairtrade Standards, farmers, traders and brands can improve the sustainability of their entire supply chain. There are currently more than 1.6 million farmers and workers in certified organizations across 75 countries. The Fairtrade label appears on more than 30,000 products sold in over 150 countries. Visit www.fairtradeamerica.org to learn more.

###

Attachments

  • Fortin-Bley-CANN-IvoryCoast-

  • IvoryCoast_Hawkey_20161113-20161113_192

    • Mary Linnell-Simmons

    Fairtrade America

    +1 (202) 905-0798

    mlinnell-simmons@fairtradeamerica.org

    Fortin Bley is an Ivorian cocoa farmer and chairperson of Fairtrade Africa’s West African Network

    Cocoa prices dropped nearly a third last year putting the livelihoods of millions of farmers at risk.

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    17 Jan
    PNDORA
    Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
    34
    15 Jan
    AMBU-B
    Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
    16
    12 Jan
    DANSKE
    Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
    16
    13 Jan
    VELO
    Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
    15
    13 Jan
    NOVO-B
    Har hørt en lille fugl synge om, at en korrektion (måske) er ved at være afviklet efter 20% fald i f..
    15
    16 Jan
    VWS
    Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
    14
    17 Jan
    PNDORA
    Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
    13
    15 Jan
    VELO
    Puha marc, det gør bare mere og mere ondt på dig at se kursen gå i vejret. Dit salg i 0,86 er tydeli..
    13
    12:15
    ROV
    Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
    12
    16 Jan
    VWS
    Til gengæld opstiller MHI Vestas allerede i år solgte 9,5MW møller, hvor de så har et par års forspr..
    11

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    FSIS Recall Release 002-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination
    2
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teladoc, XPO Logistics, Nobilis Health, and Wayfair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    3
    Gevo and Avfuel Partner to Supply Sustainable Jet Fuel for the Business Jets Fuel Green Event at Van Nuys Airport
    4
    Tribune Publishing Announces Management Transition
    5
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    20:34
    Surf Air Wireless, LLC Completes $40 Million Capital Raise and Acquisition of FreedomNet Wireless to Continue Expansion
    20:13
    Alliance Party urges Congress to apply Section 7 of the Constitution to send Trump a veto-proof bill to end partial government shutdown
    20:00
    Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2018 Distributions
    20:00
    Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release Earnings and Hold Conference Call for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
    19:51
    Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
    19:31
    CircusTrix Acquires Planet 3
    19:28
    Fairtrade Announces New Minimum Price for Cocoa, Establishes Living Income Benchmarks
    19:23
    CIO Summit: Leveraging Advanced Technologies to Reimagine the Customer Experience Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO Summit in Charlotte
    19:10
    INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    18 January 2019 20:51:28
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-18 21:51:28 - 2019-01-18 20:51:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY