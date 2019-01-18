Faithful Central Bible Church Offers Support to Furloughed Government Employees

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the country in the longest government shutdown in its history, during its Martin Luther King Jr observance service, Faithful Central Bible Church will offer both spiritual and tangible support to congregants facing immediate hardship due to the current political environment. Joining the congregation will be members of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple along with its Senior Rabbi, Steven Leder.

Bishop Kenneth C. Ulmer, Senior Pastor/Teacher of Faithful Central will lead a special time of prayer and present each federal worker a special gift from the congregation during its 7:00 am; 9:30 am; and 11:45 am worship services on Sunday, January 20.

“As a family, when one suffers, we all do,” said Bishop Ulmer. “In this time of uncertainty, it’s important for us to do whatever we can to encourage others. The ripple effects of the shutdown extend far beyond the nearly one million federal employees impacted. Until government officials sort out a solution, the faith community must let families know they are not alone during this season. We call upon other faith communities to assist according to their means and never underestimate the power of corporate prayer.”

About Faithful Central Bible Church

Known as the “Family of Champions” in the City of Champions, Faithful Central Bible Church (FCBC) is called, committed and commissioned to change lives. FCBC offers more than seventy-five ministries designed to serve the community. Since 1982, Bishop Kenneth C. Ulmer has served as the Senior Pastor/Teacher. Currently located in Inglewood, California, the ministry has grown from less than 300 people to several thousand. FCBC exists to meet the needs of all people, providing practical resources to empower, enrich and strengthen people’s lives socially, psychologically, financially and spiritually. FCBC offers opportunities for people to become conduits of God’s love, mercy, and grace by using their time and talents in service to others. Faithful Central Bible Church builds Champions for Divine Deployment.

WHEN & WHERE:

Sunday, January 20, 2019

Worship Service Times: 7:00 am; 9:30 am; 11:45 am

Where: The Tabernacle | 321 N. Eucalyptus Avenue | Inglewood, CA 90302

For more information on the Faithful Central Bible Church (FCBC) visit www.faithfulcentral.com .

