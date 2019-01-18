Fanhua Issues Solemn Statement on Unusual Trading Activities

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today issued a solemn statement in response to the unusual trading activities that occurred on January 17, 2019 as below:

The unusual stock trading volatility was caused by a report published on January 17, 2019 which made groundless accusations and deliberate out-of-context misinterpretation, in an attempt to profit from the decline of the stock price of the Company through short selling attack. The Company strongly condemns such a malicious act. The Company has consistently and strictly complied with SEC rules and regulations including the requirements for fair, prompt and full disclosure, for the past 11 years as a publicly listed company on Nasdaq. The Company has also strictly abided by applicable laws and regulations in its business operations. The Company’s cashflow and profits have been closely aligned. The management remain committed to fulfilling their fiduciary duties to shareholders with continued profit growth and dividend increase. In line with its commitment to protect investors’ interests, the Company is carefully reviewing the report and will make an announcement clarifying and refuting the allegations raised in the report in an open and transparent manner, before market opens on January 22, 2019. Management hereby would like to express sincere gratitude to the Company’s shareholders for their continued trust and support.

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent online-to-offline financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals and businesses, including property and casualty and life insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance. Our online platforms include: (1) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices; (2) CNpad, a mobile sales support application; (3) Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products; and (4) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.

As of September 30, 2018, our distribution and service network is consisted of 754 sales and service outlets covering 31 provinces. For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit https://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company's future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Fanhua’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and productive agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

