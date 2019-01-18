18/01/2019 02:44:55

FSIS Recall Release 002-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination

Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

   

Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL

HEALTH RISK: HIGH

 Congressional and Public Affairs

Selena Kremer (202) 720-9113

Press@fsis.usda.gov

FSIS-RC-002-2019

 

PERDUE FOODS LLC RECALLS

SIMPLYSMART ORGANICS

GLUTEN FREE

CHICKEN NUGGET PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

 

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2019 – Perdue Foods, LLC, a Perry, Ga. establishment, is recalling approximately 68,244 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically wood, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The ready-to-eat chicken nugget items were produced on Oct. 25, 2018. The following product is subject to recall:

 

  • 22-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “PERDUE SimplySmart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: Date 10/25/19” and UPC Bar Code “72745-80656” represented on the label.
 

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-33944” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints that wood was found in the product. A complaint was also reported to FSIS’ consumer complaint monitoring system. FSIS was notified by the firm on Jan. 17, 2019.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (877) 727-3447. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Andrea Staub, Sr. Vice President, Perdue Foods, LLC, at (410) 341-2755.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 

###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

 

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

  

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 

     
     

 

USDA FSIS

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service

press@fsis.usda.gov

