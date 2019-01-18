18/01/2019 13:15:00

Huntington Ingalls Industries to Acquire Fulcrum IT Services

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Fulcrum IT Services, LLC, an information technology and government consulting company headquartered in Centreville, Va. The planned acquisition is expected to close in February.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fulcrum expands HII’s capabilities in enhanced situational awareness and predictive threat analytics through Fulcrum’s advanced engineering, cyber security, software development, big data engineering, and intelligence and special operations experience. Fulcrum will join HII’s Technical Solutions division.

“Fulcrum’s capabilities in software development, data analytics, cyber security and advanced engineering are strongly aligned with national security priorities and complement our priority practice areas,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Technical Solutions. “The company’s unique experience and capabilities across the C5ISR domain grow our reach and support in the intelligence and special operations communities.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Statements in this release, as well as other statements we may make from time to time, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to estimate our future contract costs and perform our contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures, and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make.

Contact:

Beci Brenton

Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com

(202) 264-7143

