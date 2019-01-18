18/01/2019 17:51:47

JOHNSONVILLE, LLC RECALLS RAW GROUND FROZEN CHEDDAR CHEESE AND BACON FLAVORED PORK PATTY PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2019

 

   

Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL

HEALTH RISK: HIGH

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2019 – Johnsonville, LLC, a Sheboygan Falls, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 48,371 pounds of raw ground pork patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically black rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

  The raw ground frozen pork patties were produced and packaged on Sept. 27, 2018, Oct. 17, 2018 and Oct. 18, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

 

  • 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 7/24/2019” represented on the label.
 

  • 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/13/2019” represented on the label.
 

  • 24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/14/2019” represented on the label.
 

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “34225” printed on the carton end under the “Best Flavor By” date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints regarding black rubber in the product.  FSIS was notified on Jan. 17, 2019.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

  Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Johnsonville Consumer Relations, at (888) 556-2728. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Stephanie Dlugopolski, PR & social media manager at Johnsonville, LLC, at (920) 889-0782.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

  

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

