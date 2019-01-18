17/01/2019 23:20:00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 17, 2019 to Discuss Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for Sotagliflozin in Type 1 Diabetes

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that management will conduct a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. CST) to discuss the outcome of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee (EMDAC) meeting in connection with the FDA’s review of Lexicon collaborator Sanofi’s New Drug Application (NDA) for sotagliflozin, an investigational oral treatment for adults with type 1 diabetes.

Dial-in Information

U.S. Dial-in Number:  (888) 645-5785

International Dial-in Number:  (970) 300-1531

Conference ID:  3674038

Replay Information

U.S. Dial-in Number:  (855) 859-2056

Replay International Dial-in Number:  (404) 537-3406

Conference ID:  3674038

The dial-in replay will be available for 14 days following the call. An audio webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of the company website at www.lexpharma.com/investors, with a webcast replay accessible for 14 days after the call.

About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an investigational oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). SGLT1 is responsible for glucose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, and SGLT2 is responsible for glucose reabsorption by the kidney.

Lexicon entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi in November 2015 under which Lexicon granted Sanofi an exclusive, worldwide (excluding Japan), royalty-bearing right and license to develop, manufacture and commercialize sotagliflozin. Lexicon is responsible for all clinical development activities relating to type 1 diabetes and has exercised an exclusive option to co-promote and have a significant role, in collaboration with Sanofi, in the commercialization of sotagliflozin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes in the U.S. Sanofi is responsible for all clinical development and commercialization of sotagliflozin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes worldwide (excluding Japan) and is solely responsible for the commercialization of sotagliflozin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes outside the U.S. (excluding Japan). A New Drug Application (NDA) and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for sotagliflozin are currently under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), respectively, and the product has not yet been approved for use in the U.S. or in Europe.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is applying a unique approach to gene science based on Nobel Prize-winning technology to discover and develop precise medicines for patients with serious, chronic conditions. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists have studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes over the last 20 years and have identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. In addition to its first commercial product, XERMELO® (telotristat ethyl), Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development in diabetes and metabolism and neuropathic pain. For additional information please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery and development of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information.  All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including those relating to Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development of its drug candidates, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates, that may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Inquiries:

Kimberly Lee, D.O.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(281) 863-3383

klee@lexpharma.com

For Media Inquiries:

Chas Schultz

Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Patient Advocacy

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(281) 863-3421

cschultz@lexpharma.com

