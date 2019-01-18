Mass Innovation Labs Is Now SmartLabs

18/01/2019 16:51:20

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston-based Laboratory as a Service (LaaS) leader, Mass Innovation Labs, has changed its name to SmartLabs in an effort to better express its continued expansion and service offerings for biotech and life sciences companies. 

“Meeting the challenges of innovation calls for a new kind of lab: one that is more agile and adaptable than ever before. One that doubles-down on the things that matter most, while eliminating those that impede progress. That’s why we felt it was time our name reflects the spirit of our transformational lab design and our mission to accelerate our clients’ potential,” said CEO and co-founder Amrit Chaudhuri.

Chaudhuri points to numerous client successes as proof of SmartLabs’ ability to accelerate discovery: “Cue Biopharma was founded here and IPOed in less than 30 months, while CRISPR Therapeutics closed on $450M in pharma deals in its first six months with us. In addition, a number of our clients use SmartLabs as a means to hit major milestones prior to going public.”

SmartLabs’ flexible lab and office spaces – customizable to accommodate research groups from fewer than 10 to more than 100 employees – are paired with full-service facilities management to provide scientists with an on-demand, pharma-grade research environment. SmartLabs’ unique model includes:

  • 100% custom, reconfigurable workspaces with in-house design-build services

  • Expedited construction and move-in timelines of weeks, not months

  • Complete EHS compliance under SmartLabs’ umbrella policies

  • Reduced costs through shared amenities such as hazardous waste and wastewater management, shared equipment, and collaborative meeting and relaxation spaces

  • Flexible short- and long-term leases with decommission services

  • 3 locations: MIT/Cambridge, Boston Landing, Seaport District, Boston

  • Small animal vivarium at Cambridge facility

    : Since its inception in 2015, SmartLabs has offered turnkey, on-demand pharma-grade research facilities for companies of all sizes. It currently operates three locations throughout Boston – Cambridge, Boston Landing, and the Seaport District – along with a state-of-the-art vivarium, and provides in-house design, architecture, and construction management as well as full-service facilities management and a suite of shared amenities. For more information, please email or visit SmartLabs.com.

    617-475-8547

    marketing@smartlabs.com

