Mesa Air Group Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) announced today that it will release its 2019 first quarter earnings on Monday, February 4. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 5 at 10:00 am EST. The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 (passcode: Phoenix). There will also be a listen only webcast on Mesa’s website (https://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call (https://investor.mesa-air.com).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group is the commercial aviation holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 121 cities in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. As of December 31, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 628 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. 

Investors

Brian Gillman, 602-685-4010

investor.relations@mesa-air.com

or

Media

Jack Hellie, 602-685-4393

media@mesa-air.com

