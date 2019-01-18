National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) announces launch of new streamlined certification program and alignment of fees to encourage Veteran Business certification.

Detroit, MI, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVBDC, the leading national certification body for Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses of all sizes continues its growth and upgrades to its certification process.

“We know firsthand what it takes for our fellow Veteran Business Owners to get certified. Most of the Officers of the NVBDC are also business owners and all of us have gone through the NVBDC certification program. We ask for a lot of records to prove that the Veteran has operational control and authority over their company in addition to proving that they are in fact a Veteran according to federal law. Our objective is to make the process as easy to follow and as smooth as we can possibly make it,” said Brigadier General Richard Miller, Vice President, NVBDC.

“We used to say that most Veteran owned companies shouldn’t expect to work with our large corporate members like the companies that comprise the Billion Dollar Roundtable. We have learned that this is incorrect because the size of the company is not as important as the skills and knowledge a veteran business owner possesses.

A common complaint we hear is that our corporate members can’t find a certified Veteran Business to work with. We want to correct that. There are an estimated 2.5 million Veteran Owned Businesses in America and we are offering a new lower fee to encourage them to become NVBDC certified.

The NMSDC and WBENC were our mentors and aligning ourselves with their certification fees is a natural next step since we adopted many of their certification processes in the first place,”, said Keith King, President, NVBDC.

“Anyone who has ever started a company knows the trials and tribulations that come with the effort. We are the newest accreditation body in most Corporate Supplier Diversity programs and we have an obligation to our corporate members to uphold the highest standards of certification.

But most of all, we want to express our appreciation to the Veterans who believed in us and especially those who understood that their success allowed them to help the NVBDC and the less fortunate Veteran businesses to grow and succeed” concluded King.

Visit nvbdc.org to learn more.

FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram.

Attachment

Keith King

National Veteran Business Development Council

800.237.8434

kking@nvbdc.org