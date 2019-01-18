Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

The net asset values (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 17-01-2019 was:

Undiluted: 402.47p

Diluted: 401.14p

The above net asset value was calculated on a "cum" income basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations. The AIC publishes the Company's "ex income" net asset value on a monthly basis.