18/01/2019 07:00:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
17 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity European Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 17

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity European Values PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 17-01-2019 was:

236.51p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.    

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

07:00 E:FEV
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Jan E:FEV
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Jan E:FEV
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Jan E:FEV
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Jan E:FEV
Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 December 2018
14 Jan E:FEV
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Jan E:FEV
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Jan E:FEV
Net Asset Value(s)
09 Jan E:FEV
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Jan E:FEV
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 002-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination
2
Precision Therapeutics’ Skyline Medical Division Significantly Expands Footprint in New England With Sale of Six STREAMWAY Systems to Yale University Ambulatory Outpatient Surgical Center
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teladoc, XPO Logistics, Nobilis Health, and Wayfair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Gevo and Avfuel Partner to Supply Sustainable Jet Fuel for the Business Jets Fuel Green Event at Van Nuys Airport
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Fidelity European Values.. 214.50 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:01
Mexus Stage 1 drilling complete
07:26
Net Asset Value(s)
07:11
Bio-Fence announces a breakthrough in Food Safety
07:01
Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares
07:00
Monthly Report
07:00
Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
07:00
Total Voting Rights
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 January 2019 08:24:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-18 09:24:38 - 2019-01-18 08:24:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY