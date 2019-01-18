Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 17-01-2019 was:

220.23p

The above net asset value was calculated on a "cum" income basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations. The AIC publishes the Company's "ex income" net asset value on a monthly basis.