18/01/2019 10:54:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 18

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 17-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            178.72p
INCLUDING current year revenue                             181.91p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 17-January-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            69.06p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            69.24p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:    GBP24.65m
Borrowing Level:                                              18%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

