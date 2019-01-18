18/01/2019 13:57:00

Penn Virginia Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

Related content
29 Dec - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it i..
21 Dec - 
Denbury and Penn Virginia File Preliminary Joint Proxy ..
11 Dec - 
MERGER ALERT – RHT, PVAC and ATHN: Levi & Korsinsky, LL..

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results before market open on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Due to the previously announced pending transaction with Denbury Resources Inc., Penn Virginia will not host an earnings conference call in connection with the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results.

Penn Virginia also announced today that members of its management will be available to participate in certain portions of the Denbury Resources Inc. fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results conference call. The conference call is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET on February 27, 2019. The call can be accessed as follows:

By Phone: Dial toll-free (domestic) 800-230-1093 or (international) 612-332-0226 five to ten minutes before the scheduled start of the conference call.  Conference ID: 426562.

By Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.pennvirginia.com.  The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for at least one month after the call by dialing 800-475-6701 (domestic) or 320-365-3844 (international) and entering the conference ID number: 426562. 

2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Due to the previously announced pending merger with Denbury Resources Inc., the Board of Directors of Penn Virginia has elected to postpone the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”), which is historically held in May. The Company will provide information related to the Annual Meeting at a later date, if applicable. Pursuant to Penn Virginia's bylaws, shareholders will have an opportunity to deliver written notice of director nominations and other business to be brought before the Annual Meeting, if any, by the close of business on the 10th day following the day on which notice of the date of the Annual Meeting is mailed or public announcement of the date of the Annual Meeting is made, whichever occurs first. 

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com. The information on the Company’s website is not part of this release.

Contact:

Clay Jeansonne

Investor Relations

Ph: (713) 722-6540

E-Mail: invest@pennvirginia.com

Penn Virginia Corporation logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:57 PVAC
Penn Virginia Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
29 Dec SIFI
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of InfraREIT, Penn Virginia, SI Financial, and Sparton on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
21 Dec DNR
Denbury and Penn Virginia File Preliminary Joint Proxy Statement and Prospectus Detailing Compelling Rationale for Combination
11 Dec DNR
MERGER ALERT – RHT, PVAC and ATHN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
08 Nov PVAC
Penn Virginia Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results and Provides Operational Update
08 Nov PVAC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Corium, Hamilton, and Penn Virginia on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
07 Nov PVAC
Penn Virginia Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2018 Results
01 Nov DNR
MERGER ALERT – RHT and PVAC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
29 Oct PVAC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PVAC Investors to Contact the Firm
29 Oct DNR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Penn Virginia Corporation to Denbury Resources Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 002-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination
2
Gevo and Avfuel Partner to Supply Sustainable Jet Fuel for the Business Jets Fuel Green Event at Van Nuys Airport
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teladoc, XPO Logistics, Nobilis Health, and Wayfair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Tribune Publishing Announces Management Transition
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Penn Virginia Corporatio.. 55.31 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:15
ESA’s National Training School Releases 18 New CEU Courses
14:15
The Linley Group Honors 2018 Analysts’ Choice Awards Winners
14:15
Preliminary Study Finds Healbe GoBe2 Offers Accuracy in Measuring Calorie Intake
14:09
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, Ternium, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
14:06
Net Asset Value(s)
13:57
Penn Virginia Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
13:51
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
13:49
NORDIC ID OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS
13:47
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 January 2019 14:33:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-18 15:33:19 - 2019-01-18 14:33:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY