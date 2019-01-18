Penn Virginia Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results before market open on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Due to the previously announced pending transaction with Denbury Resources Inc., Penn Virginia will not host an earnings conference call in connection with the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results.

Penn Virginia also announced today that members of its management will be available to participate in certain portions of the Denbury Resources Inc. fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results conference call. The conference call is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET on February 27, 2019. The call can be accessed as follows:

By Phone: Dial toll-free (domestic) 800-230-1093 or (international) 612-332-0226 five to ten minutes before the scheduled start of the conference call. Conference ID: 426562.

By Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.pennvirginia.com. The webcast will be archived on the website and a telephonic replay will be accessible for at least one month after the call by dialing 800-475-6701 (domestic) or 320-365-3844 (international) and entering the conference ID number: 426562.

2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Due to the previously announced pending merger with Denbury Resources Inc., the Board of Directors of Penn Virginia has elected to postpone the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”), which is historically held in May. The Company will provide information related to the Annual Meeting at a later date, if applicable. Pursuant to Penn Virginia's bylaws, shareholders will have an opportunity to deliver written notice of director nominations and other business to be brought before the Annual Meeting, if any, by the close of business on the 10th day following the day on which notice of the date of the Annual Meeting is mailed or public announcement of the date of the Annual Meeting is made, whichever occurs first.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com. The information on the Company’s website is not part of this release.

