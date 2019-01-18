18/01/2019 15:08:17

RAPS 2019 Board of Directors Begins Term; Don Boyer Takes Helm as Chair

Rockville, MD, USA, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) welcomes its 2019 board of directors, which officially began its term on 1 January. Don Boyer, a former top Health Canada official who is now a private regulatory consultant, takes over as chairman.

“I am honored to serve as chairman of the RAPS board of directors,” said Boyer. “Throughout its history, RAPS has been instrumental in not only helping regulatory professionals do their jobs better, but also in driving awareness of the critical role the regulatory profession plays in making healthcare products safe, effective and available. My vision for RAPS includes continuing its evolution as a truly international organization in support of regulatory professionals everywhere, and being the premier organization for regulatory education and training.”

Glenn N. Byrd, senior director, promotional regulatory affairs at AstraZeneca steps into the role of board president; Gert Bos, executive director and partner with Qserve Group, becomes president-elect; and Salma Michor of Michor Consulting e.U, continues to serve as treasurer. Two new directors, Carol Cooper, founder and principal of CM Cooper and Associates; and Diana K. Salditt, senior director, regulatory advocacy and policy, Medtronic, also have joined the board.

Nominations for RAPS board openings for the 2020–2022 term will open 1 March. Nominations and supporting materials will be due 29 March. More information on the nomination process will be available in the coming weeks.

The complete list of the 2019 RAPS board officers and directors follows below:

Chairman of the Board

  • Don Boyer, BSc, RAC, FRAPS, owner and president, BOYER@RegulatorySolns

President

  • Glenn N. Byrd, MBA, RAC, senior director, promotional regulatory affairs, AstraZeneca

President-Elect

  • Gert Bos, PhD, FRAPS, executive director and partner, Qserve Group

Treasurer

  • Salma Michor, PhD, MSc, MBA, CMgr, RAC, founder and CEO of Michor Consulting e.U

Directors

  • Paul Brooks, executive director, RAPS

  • David E. Chadwick, PhD, RAC, FRAPS, director of regulatory affairs and regulatory science, Cook Inc.

  • Carol Cooper, MS, IM(ASCP), RM(AAM), founder and principal of CM Cooper and Associates

  • Raina Dauria, MS, RAC, vice president of regulatory affairs, Ethicon Biosurgery

  • Jethro Ekuta, DVM, PhD, RAC, FRAPS, senior vice president, global head of regulatory, safety and standards, Horizon Pharma

  • Laila Gurney, MSc, RAC, head of global regulatory affairs, GE Healthcare

  • Michael Morton, RAC, FRAPS, vice president for corporate regulatory affairs, Medtronic Inc.

  • Diana K. Salditt, FRAPS, senior director, regulatory advocacy and policy, Medtronic

  • Nancy Singer, JD, LLM, RAC, FRAPS, founder, Compliance-Alliance LLC

  • Susan Stewart, JD, RAC, FRAPS, president, Stewart Regulatory Consulting LLC

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Zachary Brousseau

Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)

301 770 2920, ext. 245

zbrousseau@raps.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
32
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15
13 Jan
NOVO-B
Har hørt en lille fugl synge om, at en korrektion (måske) er ved at være afviklet efter 20% fald i f..
15
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
11 Jan
VELO
Denne tråd udartede sig trist – og meget lidt VELO-agtig!  VELO-trådene har gennem længere tid udmær..
14
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13
15 Jan
VELO
Puha marc, det gør bare mere og mere ondt på dig at se kursen gå i vejret. Dit salg i 0,86 er tydeli..
13
11 Jan
E:THIN
Ingen ved hvad der sker, men fakta er at de først er break-even i 2020, deres NFC roll-to-roll inves..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 002-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teladoc, XPO Logistics, Nobilis Health, and Wayfair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Gevo and Avfuel Partner to Supply Sustainable Jet Fuel for the Business Jets Fuel Green Event at Van Nuys Airport
4
Tribune Publishing Announces Management Transition
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:49
Net Asset Value(s)
15:42
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Snap, Inc. To Contact The Firm
15:36
VINX30 Expiration Value 03/19
15:24
Net Asset Value(s)
15:23
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) announces launch of new streamlined certification program and alignment of fees to encourage Veteran Business certification.
15:21
Monthly Fact Sheet
15:16
Faithful Central Bible Church Offers Support to Furloughed Government Employees
15:08
Trading in unit rights (UR) and paid subscription units (BTU) in TargetEveryone AB (20/19)
15:08
RAPS 2019 Board of Directors Begins Term; Don Boyer Takes Helm as Chair

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 January 2019 16:08:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-18 17:08:13 - 2019-01-18 16:08:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY