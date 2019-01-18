Report: Developing Opportunities within American Electric Power, Kemper, CME Group, The RMR Group, Golden Entertainment, and 8x8 — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019

Related content Market Trends Toward New Normal in CME Group, Ambac Fin.. Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cloud Peak.. Research Report Identifies CA, Altra Industrial Motion,..

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP), Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR), CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR), Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN), and 8x8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

AEP DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AEP KMPR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KMPR CME DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CME RMR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RMR GDEN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GDEN EGHT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EGHT

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP), Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR), CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR), Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN), and 8x8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 16th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. (AEP) REPORT OVERVIEW

American Electric Power's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, American Electric Power reported revenue of $4,333.10MM vs $4,104.70MM (up 5.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.17 vs $1.11 (up 5.41%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, American Electric Power reported revenue of $15,424.90MM vs $16,380.10MM (down 5.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.89 vs $1.24 (up 213.71%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.11 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

To read the full American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AEP

-----------------------------------------

KEMPER CORPORATION (KMPR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kemper's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Kemper reported revenue of $1,195.50MM vs $690.30MM (up 73.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.42 vs $0.92 (up 54.35%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kemper reported revenue of $2,723.40MM vs $2,521.90MM (up 7.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.34 vs $0.33 (up 609.09%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.45 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

To read the full Kemper Corporation (KMPR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KMPR

-----------------------------------------

CME GROUP INC. (CME) REPORT OVERVIEW

CME Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CME Group reported revenue of $904.20MM vs $890.80MM (up 1.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.21 vs $0.91 (up 32.97%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CME Group reported revenue of $3,644.70MM vs $3,595.20MM (up 1.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $12.00 vs $4.55 (up 163.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.27 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full CME Group Inc. (CME) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CME

-----------------------------------------

THE RMR GROUP INC. (RMR) REPORT OVERVIEW

The RMR Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The RMR Group reported revenue of $65.07MM vs $56.64MM (up 14.90%) and basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.31 (up 61.29%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The RMR Group reported revenue of $404.98MM vs $271.73MM (up 49.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.94 vs $2.63 (up 125.86%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.42 and is expected to report on December 2nd, 2019.

To read the full The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RMR

-----------------------------------------

GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (GDEN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Golden Entertainment's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Golden Entertainment reported revenue of $210.34MM vs $107.66MM (up 95.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.11 vs $0.38. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Golden Entertainment reported revenue of $509.81MM vs $403.20MM (up 26.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.74 (down 87.84%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.05 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

To read the full Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GDEN

-----------------------------------------

8X8 INC (EGHT) REPORT OVERVIEW

8x8's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, 8x8 reported revenue of $85.68MM vs $72.48MM (up 18.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, 8x8 reported revenue of $296.50MM vs $253.39MM (up 17.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.14 vs -$0.05. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.56 and is expected to report on May 23rd, 2019.

To read the full 8x8 Inc (EGHT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EGHT

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2019 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.