18/01/2019 17:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wayfair Inc. (W) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Related content
01:26 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
17 Jan - 
WAYFAIR, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Fr..
17 Jan - 
Hagens Berman Notifies Wayfair (NYSE: W) Investors of M..

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wayfair Inc. ("Wayfair" or the “Company") (NYSE: W) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Wayfair Class A common stock during the period between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/w. 

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including that Wayfair was experiencing significant drop in demand for its online product offerings and was increasing its advertising to boost sales. As a result of defendants’ false statements and/or omissions, Wayfair stock was artificially trading at more than $149 per share during the Class Period. While the stock was trading at this high price, some of its senior executives and directors cashed in and sold over $87.75 million of their personally held shares.

Later, on November 1, 2018, Wayfair announced its 2018 third quarter financial results, reporting a huge $151.7 million GAAP net loss for the quarter, or $(1.69) per share, compared with a GAAP loss of $76.4 million, or $(0.88) per share, for the third quarter of 2017. However in truth, advertising expenses jumped in the third quarter to over $202.5 million, an surge of 43%. Following this news, Wayfair common stock dropped over $14 per share, or roughly 13%, to close at $96.16 on November 1, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/w or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Wayfair you have until March 11, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:00 W
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wayfair Inc. (W) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
01:26 W
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teladoc, XPO Logistics, Nobilis Health, and Wayfair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17 Jan W
WAYFAIR, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Wayfair, Inc.
17 Jan W
Hagens Berman Notifies Wayfair (NYSE: W) Investors of March 11, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline
17 Jan W
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15 Jan W
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, SOGO, PRGO and W
15 Jan W
Wayfair Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wayfair Inc. – W
15 Jan W
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, MKL and SNAP
14 Jan W
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12 Jan W
WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 002-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Teladoc, XPO Logistics, Nobilis Health, and Wayfair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Gevo and Avfuel Partner to Supply Sustainable Jet Fuel for the Business Jets Fuel Green Event at Van Nuys Airport
4
Tribune Publishing Announces Management Transition
5
Immunomedics Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA for Sacituzumab Govitecan Biologics License Application

Related stock quotes

Wayfair Inc Class A 96.52 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:21
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:15
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:13
OMXS30ESG Expiration Value 07/19
17:07
OMXS30 Expiration Value 06/19
17:05
uBreakiFix Expands West Houston Footprint With Katy Location
17:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wayfair Inc. (W) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
16:52
Transaction in Own Shares
16:51
Mass Innovation Labs Is Now SmartLabs
16:44
Standard Exercise – Finnish Stock 07/19

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 January 2019 17:38:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-18 18:38:16 - 2019-01-18 17:38:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY