Trading in unit rights (UR) and paid subscription units (BTU) in TargetEveryone AB (20/19)

As from January 21, 2019, unit rights (UR) issued by TargetEveryone AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 4, 2019..

Instrument: Unit rights Short name: TEONE UR Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0012167898 Orderbook ID: 166453 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table Mic Code: FNSE

As from January 21, 2019, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by TargetEveryone AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.

Instrument: Paid subscribed units Short name: TEONE BTU Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0012167906 Orderbook ID: 166454 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table Mic Code: FNSE

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission on +46 8 503 01 550.