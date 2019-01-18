Trading in unit rights (UR) and paid subscription units (BTU) in TargetEveryone AB (20/19)

As from January 21, 2019, unit rights (UR) issued by TargetEveryone AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 4, 2019..
Instrument:
Unit rights
Short name:
TEONE UR
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0012167898
Orderbook ID:
166453
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table
Mic Code:
FNSE
As from January 21, 2019, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by TargetEveryone AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.
Instrument:
Paid subscribed units
Short name:
TEONE BTU
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0012167906
Orderbook ID:
166454
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table
Mic Code:
FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission on +46 8 503 01 550.