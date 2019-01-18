18/01/2019 17:05:46

uBreakiFix Expands West Houston Footprint With Katy Location

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened a new location, uBreakiFix Katy, on Dec. 7 at 19859 Katy Freeway, Suite C. This is the brand’s fifth location in Houston, joining stores in Rice Village, West Chase, The Heights and Hobby Area, plus nearby stores in Pearland and Sugar Land.

uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 5 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 300 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Katy is the first location for Mark Wallis and Fernando Villarreal, who were looking for their next venture after selling a successful family medical supply distribution business. Wallis and Villarreal bring 30 years of experience in distribution, logistics, and operations to the brand, and they plan to open five more stores in the West Houston area.

“After using uBreakiFix for repairs in the past and being very impressed with the company’s excellent customer service and high quality repairs, we decided to learn more about the business,” Villarreal said. “Now, we’re thrilled to bring this service to the thriving community in Katy and West Houston to help people stay connected via their electronic devices.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 470 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened nearly 130 new stores in 2018 and plans to increase growth in 2019. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit https://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into Katy, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix

Katy is located at

19859 Katy Freeway, Suite C, Houston, TX 77094

and can be reached at: 281-206-7750. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://www.ubreakifix.com/locations/katy

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S.

In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit https://www.ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Kaci Pollack

(678) 895-4488

kaci@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/082d2c45-e335-4f00-b67b-8d251b63e4eb

UBIF_logo-dark-red.png

