UPDATE: The World's First WIFI-based Translator (JoneR Translator) Debuting in 2019 CES

BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) was held in Las Vegas, USA. The new generation of artificial intelligence translator (JoneR Translator) developed by Babel Technology and Tsinghua University attracted a lot of attention. This is the world's first WIFI-based translator.

AI Translation Making Communication Abroad Freer

With TZ Deep Learning Algorithm, TZ NMT Algorithm and Dsmart 4-mic Linear Array System, , the JoneR Translator is equipped with a 4.0-inch touch screen and a 4200mhA battery, which can satisfy user needs such as language translation, Internet access globally and scenic navigation.

At present, the JoneR Translator supports the translation of 53 languages and 73 accents, including Chinese-to-foreign language and foreign-to-foreign language translations; the spoken language has been subdivided into multi-national accents, for example, the 10 kinds of English accents, including China, US, Britain, Australia, India, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Ireland, the Philippines, Kenya, etc., which makes the translation more authentic and more accurate.

Taking into account that the user cannot understand the road signs, menus, product packaging and other graphics, the JoneR Translator, with its photo translation, has supported 15 languages, with flash to support night shooting. Meanwhile, it is China's first to do OCR/Translation for vertical Japanese text.

        

In addition, the JoneR Translator has a built-in global networking function module, achieving one-click global networking to be shared as a hotspot to mobile phones, Pads and other devices. It has also supported offline translation of six languages (Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, French and Russian), which solves the problem of Internet access abroad, and meets the emergency communication when Internet access is unavailable.

The JoneR Translator not only serves as an AI translator but also integrates a variety of applications for users abroad as its most special feature.

The JoneR Translator has many practical auxiliary functions: Based on real-time LBS, users can open the scenic navigation function to make it an AI tour guide; through the AI voice secretary, users can instantly query the weather, flight and exchange rate conversion. Its photo recognition function supports animal and plant identification and gives explanation. The JoneR Translator also comes with map navigation and payment functions. All these are convenient for users to find and contact a variety of services such as food, housing, travel, purchase and first aid.        

To Serve 7.4 Billion People Worldwide to Communicate Abroad

The JoneR Translator is an artificial intelligence product developed by Babel Technology. On the CES 2018, the world's first AI screen-smart translator developed by Babel Technology attracted the attention of business competitors from multiple countries. After the marketing, it has received enthusiastic response from the market, and the user's favorable rate reached 99%. In the 2018 China “Double 11” period, the sales of JoneR Translator ranked second in JD and Tmall, up 528% year-on-year.

Now, the JoneR Translator has been widely used in such areas as overseas travel, business, transportation, accommodation, catering, sightseeing, shopping, entertainment, dating and learning, becoming an AI travel assistant. It is available in Tmall global official store and Amazon for overseas users.

Babel Technology is committed to making global language communication accessible, and continuing to upgrade JoneR Translator.     

Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M7JH81F

Contact: Sky Adward

xieweiran@aibabel.com

+86 18811372160 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8adf62b6-274f-40b8-b5bf-c7c84d7dd909

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dde6d7a2-c1f4-4316-98b7-9b39232a5e79

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01869752-5da5-4c27-acad-e9143f67a5ce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c688247d-99fe-4904-b882-1cb796e0993a

