World Finance names Allegro Best CTRM company

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro Development , a global leader in commodity trading and risk management software and advanced analytics, has been named Best CTRM Company in the World Finance Oil and Gas Awards, 2018. World Finance noted Allegro’s vision of market, analytics capabilities, product innovation and customer satisfaction as key criteria in its selection process.

The oil and gas industry is experiencing unprecedented market uncertainty, coupled with a significant increase in technological advancements. As the market continues to evolve and expose businesses to both seen and unforeseen risks, leading industry participants are turning to Allegro’s next-generation CTRM software to manage the breadth of their portfolios.

“Now, more than ever, oil and gas businesses require the tools to quickly and effectively respond to market changes and the resulting threats that emerge,” said Terrence Johnson at World Finance. “Allegro’s extensive market expertise and continual investments in product innovation provide customers with a platform for enhanced portfolio management and well-managed, profitable growth. This is why the world’s top oil and gas companies are choosing Allegro, and ultimately why we named it Best CTRM Company in the World Finance Oil and Gas Awards.”

Dallas-headquartered Allegro has been a leading innovator in the ETRM and CTRM software market for more than 30 years. Its proven flexibility and strong global network makes its solutions the best on the market for full commodity portfolio management.

“The Allegro team and I are excited to accept the Best CTRM Company award from World Finance,” said Frank Brienzi, CEO at Allegro. “This award is testament to the fact that Allegro’s CTRM solutions have always been unsurpassed, and we are keeping it that way by continually investing in product development, innovation and customer support. Our recent acquisition of FEA, for example, further differentiates and adds value to our solutions by providing advanced analytics capabilities. The future is bright for Allegro, and I look forward to continuing to deliver the utmost value to our customers around the world.”

To find out more about the Oil and Gas Awards, 2018 , pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available online, on mobile and in print now.

