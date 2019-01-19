19/01/2019 18:16:00

CIO Roundtable Invests in INTERalliance Adopt-A-Chapter Program

CINCINNATI, Jan. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2018 IT Symposium, held December 6th, the CIO Roundtable delivered a $10,000 donation to The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati to initiate a new Adopt-A-Chapter Pilot.  The INTERalliance Adopt-A-Chapter Pilot will partner local Cincinnati High School “chapters” of 10-25+ students with corporate partners to facilitate mentorship and richer engagement in INTERalliance programs. The benefits of each “Adoption” will include a transportation sponsorship, a classroom technology donation, supplies and meals for engagements, and cover the administrative costs of the program.  The donation from the CIO Roundtable will cover five adoptions between 2018 and 2020.

Geoff Smith, CIO Roundtable co-chair awarded the donation to INTERalliance at the symposium and stated, “The CIO Roundtable has been hosting an annual symposium for the Region’s IT Leaders for over 10 years. Four years ago, we moved to a paid registration format so that we’d be able to donate the Event’s net proceeds to organizations/programs that enhance our Region’s 'Ecosystem' and Talent Pipeline. Over the past 4 years, these donations have exceeded $100K. INTERalliance has been a MAJOR contributor to the Region’s Tech Talent Pipeline for over ten years, so it’s not surprising that INTERalliance was once again an award recipient. This time a $10,000 donation to help expand one of their new programs, 'Adopt a Chapter.' Virtually all of our 25 member companies are active supporters of INTERalliance’s many highly impactful programs. We hope that this donation will help jumpstart a key new program that further aligns/engages our IT employer base with high school students during the school year in a way that enhances existing INTERalliance school programs and creates new opportunities for curious, motivated high school students to directly see what a career in IT looks like for them. We look forward to seeing this program grow and succeed.”

“There are hundreds of students in our region who are interested in Technology but do not have the means to expand their knowledge. This pilot is designed to level the playing field in our local High Schools, inspire students who wouldn’t have the opportunities to become inspired, and help build the talent pipeline that Cincinnati needs,” stated Heather Ackels, INTERalliance Executive Director. “It is critical to invest differently if we are going to make the impact that I know INTERalliance and our business community can make. This is just the beginning!”

About the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati: The mission of the INTERalliance is to establish the Greater Cincinnati Region as a model of cooperation between business and educators -- working together to identify, nurture, train, employ, and retain the area's best IT talent. More information can be found at www.interalliance.org.

Member companies of the INTERalliance include The Kroger Co., Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, Worldpay, GE Aviation, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, and Paycor, among many others.

Heather.Ackels@interalliance.org 

Heather Ackels

INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati

IA-Logo_black_NO BACKGROUND (1).png

