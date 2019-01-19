19/01/2019 21:30:00

Larson Electronics Releases 350W Step-Up Surface Mount Transformer, 12V DC to 120V AC 50/60 Hz

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a step-up transformer that converts 12V DC to 120V AC power at 50/60 Hz. This 350-watt device is designed for surface-mounting applications where AC output is accessible by two GFCI receptacles.

The MT-IVT-12VDC-350VA-120VAC-R1 step-up surface mount transformer provides operators a safe way to tap into and use 12V DC power sources and step up the current to 120V AC. This 350-watt unit can be operated with an input current ranging from 10.5V DC to 16.5V DC and an output current range of 100V AC to 120V AC with an output frequency of 50/60 Hz (+/- 5%). This unit provides over and under voltage input protection from short circuit events and over temperature output protection.

Larson Electronics’ pure sine wave, step-up transformer offers an operating temperature range of -20˚C to 40˚C and has a 90% maximum conversion efficiency with fully isolated input/output. This energy efficient unit is cooled by a temperature/load-controlled cooling fan and features three LED indicator lights for real-time monitoring. Suitable applications include for DC to AC power conversion, voltage rectification and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f32f0d48-46b0-49dd-94ec-40fe9824cd1c

