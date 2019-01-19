19/01/2019 00:57:18

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alkermes plc – ALKS

Related content
18 Jan - 
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
15 Jan - 
ALKS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class..
15 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DXC and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky,..

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alkermes plc (“Alkermes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  ALKS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Alkermes and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 30, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a briefing document concerning the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for ALKS 5461 ahead of an FDA advisory committee meeting for the drug. The Company was developing ALKS 5461 as a treatment for major depressive disorder (“MDD”).  The document disclosed that the Company “used an abridged 6-item version of the MADRS-10 for the primary endpoint of one of the principal studies” instead of a “10-item diagnostic questionnaire (MADRS-10)” despite the fact that FDA “explicitly [advised] against this plan.” It was further revealed that the FDA “disagreed with [Alkermes’] planned strategy to average the MADRS results over several weeks, and recommended use of the MADRS-10EOT, as used in other antidepressant studies and as previously agreed.”

Following this news, the Company’s stock fell $0.57 per share or over 1.4% to close at $39.80 per share on October 30, 2018. 

Then, on November 1, 2018, the FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461. At the hearing, FDA representatives reportedly stated that the agency told Alkermes not to analyze its data through an average, which Alkermes did anyway.

Following this news, Alkermes’ stock fell $3.09 per share or over 7.5% to close at $37.74 per share on November 2, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:57 ALKS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alkermes plc – ALKS
18 Jan ALKS
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15 Jan ALKS
ALKS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes Public Limited Company; Reminds Investors with $100K in Losses of Important Deadline – ALKS
15 Jan DXC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DXC and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Jan ATUS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DNKEY ATUS DXC ALKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
14 Jan ALKS
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Alkermes plc To Contact The Firm
14 Jan ALKS
February 25th Alkermes Shareholder Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes plc – ALKS
14 Jan ALKS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Alkermes plc, Inc. (ALKS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
12 Jan ALKS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alkermes plc – ALKS
11 Jan AGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: YRCW AGN ALKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 002-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Kitov Closes $6 Million Registered Direct Offering
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, CURO, Loma Negra, and Tenaris and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Alkermes PLC - Ordinary .. 34.14 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:06
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Natural Health Trends Corporation – NHTC
01:03
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
00:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Danske Bank A/S – DNKEY
00:59
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Webcast
00:57
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alkermes plc – ALKS
00:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics Inc. – IMMU
00:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited - YRIV
00:51
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of YogaWorks, Inc. - YOGA
00:49
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. - JASO

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 January 2019 01:30:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-19 02:30:52 - 2019-01-19 01:30:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY