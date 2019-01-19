19/01/2019 00:55:50

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics Inc. – IMMU

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Immunomedics Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  IMMU).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Immunomedics and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article entitled “FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach.”  The article reported, in part, that “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations—including its handling of a data integrity breach—observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.”  The article further stated that the data breach included “manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results.”  Following publication of this article, Immunomedics’ stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

