19/01/2019 01:03:16

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN

Related content
18 Jan - 
ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Ann..
15 Jan - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securiti..
15 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC N..

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  AXGN).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether AxoGen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company’s consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices.” The article continued to state that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

Following this news, AxoGen stock dropped $6.17 per share, or roughly 22%, to close at $21.36 on December 18, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:03 AXGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
18 Jan AXGN
ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AxoGen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15 Jan AXGN
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against AxoGen, Inc.
15 Jan AXGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
15 Jan AXGN
AXOGEN INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – AXGN
15 Jan AXGN
AxoGen Announces RECON® Study Update
15 Jan AXGN
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)
12 Jan AXGN
AXOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
12 Jan AXGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
11 Jan AXGN
AXOGEN, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Middle District of Florida against AxoGen, Inc.

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Release 002-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Kitov Closes $6 Million Registered Direct Offering
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, CURO, Loma Negra, and Tenaris and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

AxoGen Inc 15.36 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:06
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Natural Health Trends Corporation – NHTC
01:03
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
00:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Danske Bank A/S – DNKEY
00:59
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Webcast
00:57
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alkermes plc – ALKS
00:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics Inc. – IMMU
00:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited - YRIV
00:51
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of YogaWorks, Inc. - YOGA
00:49
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. - JASO

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 January 2019 01:34:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-19 02:34:54 - 2019-01-19 01:34:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY