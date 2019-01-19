19/01/2019 18:08:00

SubscriberWise Founder Registers ‘Zeal to Steal’ to Spotlight Corporate Unlawful Behavior with Consumer Empowerment as Goal

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the consumer-focused website ‘Zeal to Steal’ (www.zealtosteal.com) registered by company founder David Howe.  The site is intended to educate and empower consumers to the relentless ‘bad acts’ by unscrupulous organizations eager to ‘pick-the-pockets’ from unsuspecting consumers expecting the ‘good faith and fair dealing covenant’ during routine business transactions.

“I’m very excited about our new site aptly named the ‘Zeal to Steal’,” commented David Howe of SubscriberWise.  “The initial effort will focus on the car rental industry and its lack of uniform and predictable standards which have resulted in massive numbers of harmed consumers all across the United States and beyond.  In fact, as one example, according to a representative in the Florida Attorney General’s Office, the car rental industry is the single largest source of consumer complaints annually in the Sunshine State. 

“Yes, ‘knowledge is power’.  And as a crime survivor I understand intimately the incredible importance of information and awareness when confronted with a predatory or criminal encounter.  Providing our fellow citizens, including our sisters and brothers who visit the USA from around the world, with critical insight that may help to mitigate the relentless abuses, scams, and consumer harms…well that’s the goal of the Zeal to Steal,” concluded Howe.

About SubscriberWise (https://www.subscriberwise.com)

The nation’s first Issuing consumer reporting agency (CRA) for the communications industry, SubscriberWise® employs enhanced Subscriber Level Segmentation technology to precisely identify credit challenged subscribers to ultra-high achievers to maximize sales and boost profits. By incorporating years of communications performance data and proprietary decision models, SubscriberWise delivers unprecedented predictive power with a fully compliant, score-driven decision management system. Combined with Red Flag compliance and operator-controlled rules, SubscriberWise analytics empower CSR's to instantly and accurately respond to payment and credit characteristics with appropriate options for every subscriber. With SubscriberWise, no subscriber request is ever denied because of credit risk factors.

SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.

SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.

SubscriberWise

David Howe 

+1 330-880-4848 - 137 

