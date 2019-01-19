SubscriberWise Founder Registers ‘Zeal to Steal’ to Spotlight Corporate Unlawful Behavior with Consumer Empowerment as Goal

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the consumer-focused website ‘ Zeal to Stea l’ ( www.zealtosteal.com ) registered by company founder David Howe . The site is intended to educate and empower consumers to the relentless ‘bad acts’ by unscrupulous organizations eager to ‘pick-the-pockets’ from unsuspecting consumers expecting the ‘good faith and fair dealing covenant’ during routine business transactions.

Related: UDAAPs – Unfair, Deceptive, Abusive, Acts or Practices -- https://www.federalreserve.gov/boarddocs/supmanual/cch/ftca.pdf

“I’m very excited about our new site aptly named the ‘Zeal to Steal’,” commented David Howe of SubscriberWise. “The initial effort will focus on the car rental industry and its lack of uniform and predictable standards which have resulted in massive numbers of harmed consumers all across the United States and beyond. In fact, as one example, according to a representative in the Florida Attorney General’s Office, the car rental industry is the single largest source of consumer complaints annually in the Sunshine State.

“Yes, ‘knowledge is power’. And as a crime survivor I understand intimately the incredible importance of information and awareness when confronted with a predatory or criminal encounter. Providing our fellow citizens, including our sisters and brothers who visit the USA from around the world, with critical insight that may help to mitigate the relentless abuses, scams, and consumer harms…well that’s the goal of the Zeal to Steal ,” concluded Howe.

Related: Historic NYC Hotel Refunds Undisclosed ‘Facilities’ Fee and Stuns Credit Czar David Howe -- https://travelwirenews.com/new-york-citys-historic-hotel-pennsylvania-refunds-facilities-fee-and-stuns-credit-czar-david-howe-1054149/

