Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and commercial equipment sectors, announced the release of a permanent antenna mounting plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor pickup trucks with a durable aluminum frame, brackets and mounting plate surface. This unit is suitable for mounting CB and radio antennas or antennas for other equipment on the top of the truck.

The VMP-AM-FRPT-2017-LED permanent antenna mounting plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor pickup trucks is installed through the rear cab lights and comes equipped with a weatherproof seal to secure the back side against moisture and protect against scrapes to the truck body. This durable mounting plate does not require any drilling for installation and can support up to 20 lbs. with a windload okay for highway speeds.

Larson Electronics’ antenna mounting plate comes with four 1/2” predrilled holes to allow for secure mounting of different kinds of antenna and can hold up to four antennas at one time. The whole mounting assembly can be mounted to the truck through the third brake light between the body of the truck cab and the light by removing the third brake light, positioning the mount and reinstalling the light. Suitable applications include use for hunting, fishing, off-roading, security, law enforcement, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

