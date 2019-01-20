20/01/2019 16:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and commercial equipment sectors, announced the release of a permanent antenna mounting plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor pickup trucks with a durable aluminum frame, brackets and mounting plate surface. This unit is suitable for mounting CB and radio antennas or antennas for other equipment on the top of the truck.

The VMP-AM-FRPT-2017-LED permanent antenna mounting plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor pickup trucks is installed through the rear cab lights and comes equipped with a weatherproof seal to secure the back side against moisture and protect against scrapes to the truck body. This durable mounting plate does not require any drilling for installation and can support up to 20 lbs. with a windload okay for highway speeds.

Larson Electronics’ antenna mounting plate comes with four 1/2” predrilled holes to allow for secure mounting of different kinds of antenna and can hold up to four antennas at one time. The whole mounting assembly can be mounted to the truck through the third brake light between the body of the truck cab and the light by removing the third brake light, positioning the mount and reinstalling the light. Suitable applications include use for hunting, fishing, off-roading, security, law enforcement, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30ab295e-68ef-4598-af09-0a9910fd9610

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/868ec306-d1cc-4582-89ca-5071b4dcf909

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad713d70-79b7-4634-9882-8478fe47c130

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0ff25ef-ebc8-4bc3-9889-ac8e2648c3f7

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
18 Jan
I:SP500
  Hejsa    Jeg har igen vedlagt vores langsigtede konjunkturmodel med de ledende indikatorer i USA, ..
38
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
36
18 Jan
PNDORA
En stor tak til alle jer, der har givet mig en like (ialt 32). Det er dejligt at vide, at vi er mang..
19
19 Jan
I:NDX
Har lige opdaget at man kan trykke på en knap og sende en like. Men hvad skal man bruge det til? Alt..
16
19 Jan
 
Jeg deltog i går i en spørgeseance med CEO for Euronav Paddy Rodgers. Euronav er et pure play på råo..
16
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15
16 Jan
VWS
Din indsigt i verdensfirmaet Vestas er forbløffende!
14
18 Jan
ROV
Ja, og de to ovenstående kommentarer er i den grad med til at forringe og forsimple debatniveauet he..
13
17 Jan
PNDORA
Udfordringen er, at der hele tiden sker en bekræftigelse af at Pandoras fald er faldende uden nogle ..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SubscriberWise Founder Registers ‘Zeal to Steal’ to Spotlight Corporate Unlawful Behavior with Consumer Empowerment as Goal
2
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB)
3
Larson Electronics Releases 350W Step-Up Surface Mount Transformer, 12V DC to 120V AC 50/60 Hz
4
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: ATXI)
5
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:15
Presentation of Clearside Biomedical’s Extension Study of PEACHTREE for XIPERE™ Exhibits Durability Following Second Dose
16:00
Larson Electronics Releases Permanent Antenna Mounting Plate for 2017 Ford F150 SVT Raptor
14:30
Windstream Wholesale long-haul network expansion adds ultra-high capacity international access
19 Jan
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)
19 Jan
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: ATXI)
19 Jan
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB)
19 Jan
Larson Electronics Releases 350W Step-Up Surface Mount Transformer, 12V DC to 120V AC 50/60 Hz
19 Jan
CIO Roundtable Invests in INTERalliance Adopt-A-Chapter Program
19 Jan
SubscriberWise Founder Registers ‘Zeal to Steal’ to Spotlight Corporate Unlawful Behavior with Consumer Empowerment as Goal

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 January 2019 18:05:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-20 19:05:17 - 2019-01-20 18:05:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY